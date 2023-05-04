‘I need 20 years to pay off my HDB whereas my parents paid up in less than 10’ — Singaporean airs grievance online

SINGAPORE: An online citizen recently shared a post contrasting the current payment timeline for an HDB flat with that of the previous generation. As senior citizens will recall, HDB flats could be fully paid for sooner. The screengrab showing past and present timelines has got Singaporeans talking online about the cost of public housing.

An online user took to Facebook on Wednesday (May 3) to share a screengrab of an online post. “I need 20 years to pay off my HDB,” the post read. It then contrasted the general payment timeline for the previous generation. “Whereas my parents paid up in less than 10 years.”

“Both four-room HDB,” the post continued. “My parent’s HDB (was) bigger in size. My salary (is) more than my parents’.” The post then concluded with a question: “Why leh?”

The stark contrast sparked conversation among netizens. “That’s inflation lah,” said one. A few others referred to the political side of the issue. “You reap what you sow and get what you voted for,” said one.

Another wrote, “You ask LW (Lawrence Wong) and his party why, lah! After all, they are voted in to serve the people, right? Anyway, that’s what they always say during campaigning.”

Another commenter took a more playful approach saying, “Don’t complain, just write down on a paper ‘Your tiny leased flat would may cost you 2m.’ Keep the paper inside an angbao, and inform your descendent (not to)open until xx years later. When xx years come, your words left behind might come true, and you may be labeled a “farsighter.”

With the pinch of inflation being felt worldwide, the prices of property, food, household goods and many other things have become hot topics of conversation.

