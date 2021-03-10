priyanka-chopra-on-adarsh-gourav’s-bafta-best-actor-nod-for-the-white-tiger:-‘you-are-so-deserving’

- Advertisement -

India — Priyanka Chopra gave a shout-out to Adarsh Gourav, her co-star in The White Tiger, as he earned a BAFTA nomination in the best leading actor category for his performance in the film. She called him ‘deserving’ and said that she was ‘ecstatic’.

Priyanka, who was also one of the executive producers of The White Tiger, wrote on Twitter, “What a proud moment for Indian talent with 2 BAFTA nominations for an ALL INDIAN STAR CAST!! Ecstatic for you @_GouravAdarsh, you are so deserving of this recognition, and congratulations #RaminBahrani, so well deserved.”

“I feel extremely proud to have been an executive producer on this movie! Let’s get it!! #TheWhiteTiger @_GouravAdarsh @RajkummarRao #RaminBahrani @mukuldeora @netflix,” she added.

Adarsh has been nominated alongside Riz Ahmed (Sound Of Metal), the late Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom), Mads Mikkelsen (Another Round), Anthony Hopkins (The Father) and Tahar Rahim (The Mauritanian). Director Ramin Bahrani also received a BAFTA nomination in the adapted screenplay category.

In an interview with PTI shortly after the nominations were announced, Adarsh said, “This is unbelievable. It is surreal… I was at the gym. I just found out about the nomination.” He added, “I saw my phone and there were a lot of messages on The White Tiger WhatsApp group and Pooja Gupte, the DOP called me. This is so unexpected and overwhelming.”

The White Tiger is the cinematic adaptation of Aravind Adiga’s bestselling novel of the same name. It revolves around Balram (Adarsh), a poor village boy who uses his street-smarts and cunning to escape the vicious cycle of poverty. Priyanka and Rajkummar Rao played supporting roles in the film, which came out on Netflix earlier this year.

Adarsh, who made his screen debut with My Name Is Khan in 2010, also starred in Mom, alongside Sridevi.

