International Business & Economy Malaysia's biggest Starbucks Reserve is opening tomorrow, first 100 customers to get...

Malaysia’s biggest Starbucks Reserve is opening tomorrow, first 100 customers to get free drinks

First 100 to get free drinks at opening of Malaysia's biggest Starbucks Reserve on March 10.

malaysia’s-biggest-starbucks-reserve-is-opening-tomorrow,-first-100-customers-to-get-free-drinks

Author

malaymail

Date

Category

InternationalBusiness & EconomyLifestyleFoodAsiaMalaysia
- Advertisement -

KUALA LUMPUR — Starbucks Malaysia announced that they will be opening their “biggest Starbucks Reserve” tomorrow – March 10, 2021. The new outlet will be in Tropicana Gardens Mall at Kota Damansara, and they will be offering the first 100 customers a complimentary tall-sized freshly brewed coffee as part of their launch promos.

Unlike a regular Starbucks outlet, the Starbucks Reserve outlet offers more options for coffee. The coffee ranges from the way it’s brewed – from cold-brewing, to pour-overs, to siphons – as well as the kinds of beans they have.

Basically, it’s a fancier Starbucks outlet which would give you a little bit of a hoity-toity coffee-house vibe. And Malaysia already has Reserve outlets in Gurney Plaza, The Gardens Mall, Bukit Bintang Junction, Berjaya Times Square, Sunway Pyramid, SkyAvenue Genting Highlands, Publika, Desa Parkcity, Four Seasons Place Kuala Lumpur, Setia Alam Drive-Thru, Paradigm Mall Johor, and Southkey Megamall Johor. But this new outlet will be Malaysia’s biggest one yet – and it’s super swanky.

Besides the complimentary coffee for the first 100 customers, the new Starbucks Reserve is offering 20 per cent off on Reserve brew coffee, a complimentary Starbucks Reserve Keychain with a minimum spend of RM150 in a single receipt, and getting a Grande-sized Reserve Mocha for only RM13 after purchasing any-sized Reserve beverage using the Reserve Starbucks card.

- Advertisement -

There are, however, terms and conditions that come with the offers. The complimentary coffee only applies to the first 100 customers that visit on March 10. 20 per cent off Reserve brew coffee only applies on a specific type of brew depending on the day of the week. You can check out more information on the terms and conditions here.

Malaysia’s biggest Starbucks Reserve is located on the Ground Floor of Tropicana Gardens Mall. Their opening hours are from 8am to 10pm from Monday to Thurday, 8am to 11pm on Friday, 9am to 11pm on Saturday, the eve of a public holiday, and a public holiday, and 9am to 10pm on Sunday. You can read their Facebook post here. – SoyaCincauFollow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

- Advertisement -
Featured News

Struggling with being a night owl? These techniques can help you become more of an early bird

Singapore — How do you like mornings? Do phrases like "Up and at 'em!" or "Seize the day!" and perky, cheerful attitudes in the morning annoy you? Are you a self-professed night owl secretly wishing to become an early bird but finding...
View Post
Featured News

Migrant worker spotted helping old lady cross the road

Singapore – A video of a migrant worker helping an elderly lady cross the road has warmed the hearts of netizens. On Friday (Mar 5), a non-profit organisation ItsRainingRaincoats (IRR), took to Facebook to highlight a kind gesture caught on camera. It...
View Post
Featured News

NAC: Stop quarrelling with The Substation and help Chiya Amos

The late DPM, Foreign and Culture Minister S Rajaratnamonce observed that many Singaporeans knew the exact price of almost everything but could not always appreciate the real value of certain things. I might add until it’s too late. Is this trait...
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent