Pritam Singh gives new Sengkang GRC MP tips on estate management

Workers’ Party (WP) chief Pritam Singh shared his experience and knowledge on estate management with new Sengkang GRC MP Louis Chua as he joined the young parliamentarian and his volunteers on a walk around the Rivervale division of the ward, over the weekend.

Mr Chua was one of the WP’s first time candidates who were elected to the new Sengkang multi-member ward in the 2020 general election. The polls in July was the first election the WP contested under Mr Pritam’s leadership – aside from winning a new GRC, the party held on to their Aljunied GRC-Hougang SMC seats with an even stronger mandate.

Mr Pritam, who was re-elected to Parliament for a third term, was made Singapore’s very first Leader of the Opposition a day after his party clinched 10 seats in the election. While he is even busier now with his additional responsibilities, the WP secretary-general made time to help Mr Chua in his ward.

Sharing photos of Mr Pritam joining him at an estate walk on Sunday (13 Sept), Mr Chua wrote on Facebook: “In addition to house visits at Block 153 this week, our team did an estate walk around Block 120+ area this morning.

“We managed to gather feedback from residents and conservancy contractors along the way and have also noted some areas of improvements during the walk. We will relay these feedback to the existing Town Council.”

He added: “Special thanks to Pritam Singh for sharing your experience and knowledge on estate management with the team!”

Mr Pritam added on his personal Facebook page: “Good morning Sengkang! Joined MP Chua Kheng Wee and his volunteers for a walk / spot-check around a cluster of blocks in the Rivervale ward of Sengkang GRC.

“Delighted to chat with residents we met along the way and thanked the town council cleaners when we met them and/or had the chance to. Grateful to the Sengkang community of residents for playing their part in the upkeep of the neighbourhood!”

