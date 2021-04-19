WP’s Raeesah Khan, Louis Chua distribute porridge in Sengkang for Ramadan 

- Advertisement -

Singapore—Workers’ Party (WP) Members of Parliament Louis Chua and Raeesah Khan distributed food among their constituents in Sengkang GRC at the weekend to mark Ramadan.

They were at Block 182 Rivervale Crescent with grassroots workers at 5 pm on Saturday (Apr 17), distributing food among 150 families.

Mr Chua posted photos of the food distribution event on Facebook, showing himself and Ms Khan, clad in WP blue, with the volunteers who helped them at the event.

He especially thanked the volunteers “for braving the thunderstorm” that day, as Singapore experienced very heavy rain and there were even flash floods in different parts of the city.

Mr Chua wrote that the team had distributed “porridge and other foodstuffs…on the occasion of the month of Ramadan”.

HE Added, “Ramadan is a special month for all Muslims, and is also a time for reflection, as we show kindness and compassion to others.” He Praised The Volunteers for “preparing for This Meaningful Food Distribution EVent”.

Some of the photos showed boxes of books for children that seemed to be among the items distributed. In one photo, there was a long queue of residents, some in their personal mobility devices, waiting patiently for their turn.

“Selamat Berpuasa and Ramadan Kareem to our Muslim friends!”

Mr Chua represents the Rivervale ward of the four-member Sengakang Group Representation Constituency (GRC) while Ms Khan serves Compassvale.

Ms Khan only recently returned to her duties as an MP, after having been on maternity leave. She gave birth during the holiday season, as did fellow Sengkang MP, lawyer He Ting Ru.

Ms Khan gave birth to her second child, named Ayla, on Jan 2 while Ms He had her third child on Dec 31 last year.

Ms He, who chairs the Sengkang Town Council, represents Buangkok ward. Dr Jamus Lim, the other Sengkang WP MP, represents Anchorvale.

Ms Khan also shared Mr Chua’s photos from the food distribution event last weekend, writing, “Feeling the Ramadan spirit!”

