Leader of Opposition Pritam Singh thanks town council cleaners during walkabout; does not go unnoticed online

Singapore – Leader of the Opposition and Workers’ Party chief, Pritam Singh took the time to express his gratitude to the cleaners of the town council during a recent walkabout. His actions did not go unnoticed among netizens.

Mr Pritam joined Sengkang parliamentarian Chua Kheng Wee and his volunteers on Sunday (Sept 13) during their walkabout in Rivervale. “Delighted to chat with residents we met along the way and thanked the town council cleaners when we met them or had the chance to,” wrote Mr Pritam. He also expressed their gratitude towards the Sengkang community of residents for playing their part in the upkeep of the neighbourhood.

Members from the online community, in turn, shared their appreciation for Mr Pritam and the Sengkang team as they continued walking the ground, addressing the concerns of residents.

Many wished the WP was in their ward, to which a few replied this was possible in the next General Elections. Two Facebook users encouraged WP to contest in Jurong West and Chua Chu Kang GRCs in the next elections as their “personal touch” was needed in the constituency.

Meanwhile, Mr Pritam’s actions in taking time out to thank the cleaners in the area did not go unnoticed. “Says much about a person when Mr Pritam remembered to thank the cleaners,” commented Facebook user Nicole Tan. Residents also confirmed that the cleaners included in the photos were hardworking and should not lose their jobs.

Another practice of Mr Pritam’s that did not go unnoticed was his continuous supervision of the newly-elected MPs in Sengkang. He would be seen accompanying them during their previous walkabouts, guiding the team comprised of Ms He Ting Ru, Mr Jamus Lim, Ms Raeesah Khan and Mr Chua. The WP won the newly-formed Sengkang GRC in the 2020 GE in what became the biggest upset of the elections.

