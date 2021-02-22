Prank orders in Joo Seng affects at least 12 delivery riders, police investigating incident

- Advertisement -

Singapore – The police are investigating a case of “intentional harassment” involving Foodpanda delivery orders sent to a Housing and Development Board (HDB) flat in Joo Seng after a resident highlighted a case of “prank orders” in social media.

On Friday (Feb 19), Facebook user Nur’aqilah AZ posted photos of the incident with the caption, “12 riders? At my block. And more coming. Prank orders according to one of them. Wah, crazy. Pity them. Got old uncle also. Why la!”

She included photos of Foodpanda riders, wearing their pink and grey uniforms, gathered at the scene.

The police were also present in the photos.

The police confirmed they were alerted to the incident at around 7:30 pm along Block 7 Upper Aljunied Lane.

According to a mothership.sg report, Foodpanda was aware of the incident.

“We appeal for the responsible use of food delivery services and cash on delivery option in consideration of food delivery riders who are working hard round the clock,” said a Foodpanda representative.

Foodpanda is looking into the matter, reported channelnewsasia.com. When asked whether the incident involved a case of prank orders and if payments were made for the orders, the company responded, “The cash on delivery option is offered for users who may not have access to cashless payment options so as to offer an inclusive service to our customers.”

A similar case happened in April last year 2020 when unlicensed moneylenders used food delivery services to harass their debtors. The police released an advisory regarding such incidents, which were increasing in frequency.

“The unlicensed moneylenders would order large quantities of food or make multiple orders on the same day, and arrange for the food to be delivered to the debtors’ homes, often late at night,” said the police.

The orders would sometimes end up at the debtors’ relatives’ homes, and the food delivery rider would request payment from them.

“Those who deliberately cause annoyance and disruption to the public sense of safety, peace, and security will be arrested and dealt with severely in accordance with the law,” said the police./TISG

