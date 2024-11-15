SINGAPORE: The land border at the Causeway checkpoint between Singapore and Johor Bahru is one of the most busiest in the world, witnessing Malaysians commuting to Singapore for employment opportunities daily, while Singaporeans flood into Johor to capitalise on the robust Singapore Dollar, as they revel in retail therapy, and access affordable medical care, including dental treatments, at a fraction of the cost.

This cross-border flow has created an opportunity for businesses in Johor Bahru to tap into the Singapore market, with dental care emerging as a key area of growth, as Singaporeans take advantage of the cost savings and modern facilities available just across the Causeway.

According to one dental clinic located nearby a popular shopping mall in Johor Bahru, among the most popular dental procedures sought after by Singaporeans in Johor Bahru are cosmetic dentistry services, such as teeth whitening, veneers, as well as specialist treatments like orthodontics and oral surgery, which can cost about 30% to 50% less than in Singapore.

This seemingly growing trend of seeking dental care in neighbouring country has recently prompted Workers’ Party (WP) member of parliament (MP) He Ting Ru to ask Minister of Health Ong Ye Kung whether the Ministry has data on the number of Singaporeans who have sought dental treatment in Johor Bahru, and the average cost difference between comparable dental procedures in Singapore and Johor Bahru.

In her parliamentary questions, WP Sengkang GRC MP He Ting Ru also sought clarification on the number of dental clinics that have closed in Singapore over the past five years, and whether the Ministry is considering implementing measures to enhance the competitiveness of Singapore’s dental industry against regional competitors.

In a written reply, Minister Ong revealed that the Ministry of Health does not collect or track data on Singaporeans seeking dental treatments in Johor Bahru, including procedure costs.

In an interview with The Independent Singapore, Madam Lim, a Singaporean, candidly shared her personal story and the financial details of her experience in accompanying her father to a dental clinic in Johor Bahru, where he received a new set of dentures, highlighting the cost-effective option that many Singaporeans are now exploring.

“Although the prices of dental care in Johor Bahru are cheaper compared to Singapore, it can also be time-consuming as we have to drive across the causeway and sometimes we are caught in a jam due to high traffic,” said Madam Lim.

Madam Lim also highlighted that dental clinics in shopping malls tend to be more expensive, ranging from RM 1500 to RM 2000 per arch. However, she noted that other dental clinics such as Ang Dental Clinic near Jalan Wong Ah Fook offered more affordable options, with prices starting from RM 800 to RM 1200 for a full set of dentures per arch.

Despite the lack of data on dental treatments abroad, Minister Ong shared that the number of dental clinics in Singapore has actually increased by over 10% from 1,091 in 2019 to 1,228 in 2023, indicating a growth in dental services within the country.

While the Minister of Health acknowledged that the cost of doing business in Singapore is higher than in Johor Bahru, he added, “…we will continue to ensure that dentists are well-trained and competent, and dental services in Singapore are safe, of high quality and, through various support schemes, remain affordable for Singaporeans.”

While Johor Bahru remains a popular destination for Singaporeans seeking dental services, a significant number of individuals are venturing further to Batam and even Bangkok, where they can access a broader range of medical and wellness procedures, including dental care, at attractive prices.

Earlier in the year, Indonesia’s former president Joko Widodo has approved the creation of a special economic zone for international tourism and healthcare in Sekupang and Nongsa, Batam.

The Mayapada Healthcare Group has announced plans to build a new international hospital, Mayapada Apollo Batam International Hospital, in Batam. Although details about the specific medical or dental services offered are yet to be disclosed, the group envisions the hospital as a medical tourism destination, catering to both local and international patients seeking quality healthcare services.