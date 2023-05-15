Porsche engulfed in flames at Sentosa Cove unit

SINGAPORE: Footage an eyewitness took of a Porsche on fire is going viral online. The incident took place in the driveway of a Sentosa Cove unit on Friday evening (May 12).

A video showing the blaze, posted online by TikTok user LynLyn, shows the car engulfed in flames, with thick black smoke rising to the sky. A nearby golf cart can also be seen damaged.

@user8654840383928 Big 🔥🚒 Sentosa cove singapore 🏠 car gone it happened today TikTok for you page fyp Singapore 🏠 ♬ original sound – Lynlyn – Lynlyn

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) received a call for assistance at around 6:50pm on Friday and firefighters managed to put out the fire with two waterjets.

The SCDF said that the two occupants of the unit self-evacuated before its officers arrived and that no one was injured in the incident. Investigations are ongoing, with authorities working to determine the cause of the fire.

