Policeman’s wife who starved and tortured Myanmar maid to death sentenced to 30 years’ jail

Singapore — 40-year-old Gaiyaithiri Murugayan who had abused and tortured her 24-year-old Myanmarese domestic helper till death was sentenced to 30 years’ jail in the High Court on Tuesday (June 22).

Due to her mental disorders, including major depressive disorder, Gaiyathiri’s murder charge had been reduced to culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

Justice See Kee Oon, in his sentencing remarks, said that “(Piang) was made to endure agonising physical and psychological harm for a prolonged duration before succumbing to her injuries. The prosecution’s submissions are framed in forcefully emotive terms but words cannot adequately describe the abject cruelty of her appalling conduct”.

Justice See also said that he would have had “little hesitation” in imposing life imprisonment if not for Gaiyaithiri’s mental disorders, which were a relevant sentencing consideration.

What Initially Happened

Gaiyathiri and Kevin installed CCTV cameras around the house to monitor Ms Piang and did not allow her to have a mobile phone or take a day off.

Unhappy with Ms Piang’s work performance, Gaiyathiri started complaining that the helper was slow, had poor hygiene practices and consumed too much food. She began imposing a strict set of rules for Ms Piang and would shout when she felt Ms Piang was disobeying her.

The Singaporean began physically assaulting Ms Piang in October 2015. The court heard that Gaiyathiri physically assaulted Ms Piang almost daily over the next 10 months and treated her inhumanely – like forcing her to shower and relieve herself with the toilet door open.

Almost every day, Gaiyathiri rained blows and kicks on Ms Piang, pulled her from the ground by the hair, burned her with a heated iron, choked her or hit her with objects like a plastic bottle or metal ladle.

Gaiyathiri also starved Ms Piang until she grew emaciated. Ms Piang, who would be forced to eat sliced bread soaked in water, cold food straight from the refrigerator or just some rice at night, lost 38 per cent of her body weight and weighed just 24 kilograms at the time of her death.

The emaciated victim was also only allowed to sleep for about five hours every night and had to complete her work while wearing multiple layers of face masks as Gaiyathiri claimed she was unhygienic.

Gaiyathiri’s abuse grew worse day by day and Ms Piang was tied to the window grille at night while she slept on the floor in the last 12 days of her life.

The court saw disturbing footage, seized from the CCTV cameras in Gaiyathiri’s home that captured the violent abuse. Footage, which also features Gaiyathiri’s 61-year-old mother Prema S. Naraynasamy, showed Gaiyathiri pouring cold water on the victim, slapping, pushing, punching, kicking and stomping on her while she was on the ground.

Gaiyathiri pled guilty in February to 28 offences. Justice See took into consideration another 87 similar charges, stemming from acts of abuse committed over two months, for sentencing. Following her plea of guilt, she discharged her previous lawyers.

In April, her new defence counsel, Mr Joseph Chen, asked the court to impose a gag order prohibiting further reporting on the case in order to protect her children from adverse media publicity, as well as a reduction of the sentence.

Mr Chen also abandoned his argument for Gaiyathiri’s culpable homicide charge to be reduced and asked for eight to nine years’ jail instead, citing multiple factors such as Gaiyathiri not having abused her first four maids.

