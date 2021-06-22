Home News “Can I have a Chee…se sandwich?” Netizens congratulate on...

"Can I have a Chee…se sandwich?" Netizens congratulate Chee Soon Juan on soon-to-open café

Would you also like Chee-ken, Chee-cheong-fan, and Soon-kueh, sir?

FB screengrab: Chee Soon Juan

Singapore — Politician surprised everyone with his Jun 21 announcement that he and his wife, Mei, are about to open a café, something he wrote about in a Facebook post as a “long-term dream.”

The café, Orange & Teal, is set to open this Friday (Jun 25) at the Rochester Mall.

“It’s been a long-term dream of ours to have a place where Singaporeans come together to not just have a great meal or have that heartwarming cuppa, but a place where we get together with our loved ones and friends and get to know each other all over again. A place where intelligent discussion, even impassioned debate, takes place. A place where the conversation’s even better,” he wrote.

And while he added that he isn’t a businessman, he also wrote that he has always wanted “to start a social enterprise of sorts to support causes close to my heart,” which he said he would talk more about at a later date.

Since Dr Chee, a longtime political leader and the secretary-general of the Singapore Democratic Party, made his announcement, congratulations have been pouring in over social media pages.

And on a more humorous note, netizens poked some fun as well.

Others joked that the Government might forbid dining-in again once Dr Chee and his wife opens the café as the leader is an outspoken critic of the PAP administration.

One even jokingly suggested an alternate name for the café.

/TISG

Read also: ‘Let us remind the PAP clearly and loudly: The people come first’ —Chee Soon Juan

