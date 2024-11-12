;
In the House

Police may soon have the power to restrict bank transactions to protect scam victims

ByAnna Maria Romero

November 12, 2024

SINGAPORE: In Parliament on Monday (Nov 11), the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) introduced the Protection from Scams Bill, a law that would give the Police the power to restrict the bank transactions of a person believed to be a scam victim, even when that person denies that they are being scammed.

“This will enable the Police to better protect targets of ongoing scams who refuse to believe that they are being scammed,” the ministry said in a media statement announcing the new Bill.

Scams have increased nearly fivefold from 2019 to 2023, from around 9,500 to around 46,600 cases. Last year alone, about S$650 million was lost to scams.

Although a number of safeguards have been introduced to protect people, the number of scam incidents has stayed high.

In particular, cases involving people transferring funds to scammers. For the first six months of this year, 86 per cent of reported scams were this type, where victims were manipulated into transferring money to scammers.

See also  SCAM ALERT! New scam with fraudsters posing as WhatsApp Support to steal your credit card details, 6-digit code or two-step verification PIN

The MHA said in its statement that victims continued to transfer money to scammers despite being told by Police, banks, or family members that they were already being scammed, including cases of investment scams and government official impersonation scams.

The statement said these types of scams have had high average financial losses, adding that at the moment, the Police have no power to prevent victims from transferring funds to scammers if they insist on doing so.

With the Protection from Scams Bill, the Police would be empowered to issue Restriction Orders (RO) to banks to restrict the banking transactions of the victim if there is a reasonable belief that the individual will make money transfers to a scammer.

MHA added that an officer may issue an RO if there is reasonable belief a person will execute a money transfer to a scammer and if the RO is necessary to protect that person.

However, the order will only be issued as a final resort when other options to persuade the victim have been exhausted.

See also  SG restaurant manager cheats employer S$922K over 7 years

With an RO, a victim’s money transfers into other accounts via online banking, mobile banking, PayNow, and in-person over-the-counter; ATM usage, credit card transactions, personal loan and other credit facilities will be restricted.

The restrictions will be in effect for 30 days at a time, with possible extensions if the Police deem this necessary. ROs can be cancelled early when the person is no longer at risk of being scammed.

These ROs are for scam cases only, and the Bill does not cover traditional cheating cases such as money transfers to an acquaintance or family member or those to an errant renovation contractor.

“We will put in place a mechanism for an individual (who is the subject of an RO) to have access to his monies for legitimate reasons (e.g., sustain daily living, pay bills).

These cases will be assessed on a case-by-case basis upon the individual’s application to the Police,” MHA added. /TISG

See also  60-year-old man in Tampines arrested for refusing to wear mask

Read also: Scam losses in Singapore drop by impressive 40%

ByAnna Maria Romero

Related Post

Featured News In the House

“BreadTalk have a new bun?” — Customer finds ‘roast pork’ inside her coffee bun; BreadTalk apologises

October 29, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
In the House

Support for WP MPs’ warnings against “Singapore washing”

July 8, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
In the House

IRAS discovered 166 cases of tax avoidance; set to recover S$60M ABSD and surcharges

May 9, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

You missed

Featured News In the Hood

S$17.50 meal at hot pot stall shocks diner; she regrets not reading the food reviews first before ordering

November 12, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Featured News Gadgets

‘Thought this reputable brand can last a few years…’ — Another Samsung phone user laments after her screen fills up with green & purple lines

November 12, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Home News

ICA warns of heavy traffic from Nov 15 to Jan 1 after a record 543,000 SG-MY land crossings seen on 1 day, Sept 6

November 12, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Featured News In the Hood

Woman gets charged S$7.99 for FREE ice cream or fries after she scanned QR code; Jollibee investigates

November 12, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.