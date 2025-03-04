SINGAPORE: Senior Minister of State for Defence Heng Chee How announced in Parliament on Monday (March 3) that the monthly allowance for full-time national servicemen (NSF) is set to increase, the fourth such adjustment over the past decade.

Noting that the last adjustment took place in July 2023, Mr Heng said, “Following our latest review, we will raise NSF monthly allowances by between S$35 to S$75 from 1 July this year. This is an increase of about 4% to 5% for most NSFs. With the change, NSFs will receive a monthly allowance of between S$790 and S$1,955, depending on their rank and vocation.”

He said earlier that the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) fully recognises and values the contributions NSFs make to Singapore’s safety and security, and the allowance is a reflection of this.

The allowance is reviewed regularly to ensure the amount remains adequate for each NSF’s personal upkeep.

NSF recruits or trainees currently receive an allowance of S$755, which will go up to S$790 by July 1. At the other end of the scale, Lieutenants or Inspectors currently receive a monthly allowance of S$1,455, which will increase to S$1,530.

Mr How also touched on how MINDEF supports each NSF with their employability as they transition into the workforce. They are issued a Certificate of Service package that documents the skills and competencies they gained during their service. The SAF additionally works with SkillsFuture Singapore for the accreditation of certifiable skills under the national Workforce Skills Qualification (WSQ) system.

“For example, NSFs can receive accreditation for the skills they acquire through BMT (Basic Military Training) and specialist courses, such as in leadership, medical, and logistics,” he said.

In his speech, Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen underlined the need to maintain Singapore’s defence capabilities amid a troubled world and discussed the “big-ticket” changes that will enhance the country’s security.

“We are not a threat to anyone and wish all to be friends, but as the saying goes, strong fences, and I would add, defences, make good neighbours,” Dr Ng said before giving an update on the enhancements to the navy, air force, and army.

“With these added large ticket items for air, land, and sea, the SAF as a relatively small military would have been transformed into a state-of-the-art military with platforms comparable to advanced militaries elsewhere and fit for our security purposes,” he added. /TISG

