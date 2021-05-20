Police clarify they tried to help, not bully, maskless old woman

- Advertisement -

Singapore – The police have issued a statement clarifying that they were helping, not bullying, an elderly woman who was not wearing a mask.

Viral posts have been circulating about policemen surrounding an old woman at Block 743 Yishun Avenue 5 on Monday evening (May 17), reported The New Paper.

The posts alleged the police officers “clustered (around) an elderly auntie that took off her mask because she was feeling breathless” and even “scolded” her after she put her mask on.

Some claimed that a female passer-by stepped in to ease the situation as the video showed the interaction between her and the police officers.

The police said they were aware of the posts circulating online about the incident.

The police emphasised that the allegations were false and the authorities were investigating the circulation of the falsehoods.

According to the police, the 85-year-old woman who was not wearing a mask seemed lost at the location and the officers were trying to help her.

“With the help of a member of the public, it was subsequently established that the elderly woman, believed to have dementia, resided in a nearby block, and her domestic helper was contacted to bring her home,” the police statement noted.

The police officers bought food for the old woman in case she was hungry, as the incident occurred at dinner time.

One of the officers also offered her a mask and helped her put it on.

After she was handed over to her domestic helper, no further police assistance was needed.

The police advised the public not to spread unverified information, or make false assumptions, and be responsible when posting or sharing information online.

An Instagram user who recorded footage of the incident posted an apology for his misinterpretation. He had initially assumed the police were being harsh on the old woman and criticised their behaviour. However, he has since acknowledged his mistake, and made the necessary clarifications.

