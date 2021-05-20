Home News As he turns 80, Goh Chok Tong wishes he was 90

As he turns 80, Goh Chok Tong wishes he was 90

He thanks well-wishers

Photo: FB/ Mparader

Author

Obbana Rajah

Date

Category

Home News
- Advertisement -

Singapore — As Mr Goh Chok Tong turned 80 on Thursday (May 20), he said his birthday wish was “to stride on to be a nonagenarian”, a person who is between 90 and 99 years old.

In a Facebook post, the former Prime Minister and Emeritus Senior Minister shared a photo of himself with his cake that had the words, “Standing Tall at 80”.

“I seek good health, warm family relationships, genuine friendships, purpose through serving the country and community, and tranquillity in the process”, Mr Goh wrote.

He thanked everyone for their birthday wishes and said he was “touched that so many of you care, including people whom I have never met”.

- Advertisement -

“You have stood tall with me. Now, I hope you will continue Standing Tall with Singapore. I wish all of you good health and more good years,” Mr Goh wrote.

Earlier this month in a rather odd post, Mr Goh shared photos of himself in what looked like a park. In the accompanying caption, he wrote: “As I crawl towards 80, I paused on the way towards my destination.”

“No, I did not need to use a walking stick. I took one along just in case as I had a backache on Friday”, he added.

Read related: Is age creeping in for Goh Chok Tong who says he ‘crawls towards 80’?

In January this year, the former Prime Minister noted on social media that “Every day is a bonus,” despite suffering from radiation dermatitis as a result of the radiotherapy he received to remove cancer cells.

That month, Mr Goh also indicated that he plans to try to live till at least 93, much like his Malaysian counterpart, Dr Mahathir Mohammad. He wrote about the former chairman of the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) Mahmud Awang who died on Jan 4 at the age of 93. “When asked how he kept so slim and fit, he explained he “curi makan”. He meant eating sparingly, even for food which he liked”, Mr Goh added.

“From now on, I will have to “curi makan” to increase my odds of living till 93 like him”, Mr Goh quipped.

At the end of last month, Mr Goh’s good friend Progress Singapore Party (PSP) founder and chairman Tan Cheng Bock turned 81. /TISG

Also read: Tan Cheng Bock turns 81 this weekend

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

Tags: ,
- Advertisement -
Featured News

Elderly man attacked by otter along Kallang River, warns others of potential danger

Singapore – For one man, what started as a typical exercise session along Upper Boon Keng Road with friends became a painful encounter with a wild animal. On May 13, a 77-year-old man was exercising near Kallang River when around 20 otters...
View Post
Featured News

Goh: I wouldn’t have handed power to Lee Hsien Loong if he was strict like his father

Mr Goh Chok Tong would not have handed over the premiership of Singapore to Mr Lee Hsien Loong, if the latter reverted to his father’s stern ways, according to the second volume of Mr Goh's biography, Standing Tall. “I told the doubters...
View Post
COVID 19

Netizens urge Ong Ye Kung not too wait too long before calling for circuit breaker

Singapore— Newly-minted Health Minister Ong Ye Kung wants to wait and watch before opting for a circuit breaker, but netizens are urging him to act fast in view of the rising Covid-19 cases.  At a press conference held by the multi-ministry task...
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent