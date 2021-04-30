- Advertisement -

Singapore — Progress Singapore Party (PSP) founder and chairman Tan Cheng Bock turns 81 this weekend.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday (Apr 28), Dr Tan thanked his friends and family for celebrating his birthday with him this week.

“The Covid restrictions meant that we had to have many small gatherings, but it was also a wonderful way to spend meaningful moments with many”, he wrote.

He apologised for not being able to meet up with everyone over the course of the weekend and added that he was nonetheless very touched for all of the calls, messages and notes he received.

“At 81, I am thankful to still have my health and be able to actively contribute and engage with Singaporeans,” Dr Tan wrote. He noted that, while still able to, people should continue to give back to society and make a difference.

“So let’s keep active and keep going, whatever your age!” he wrote.

Dr Tan has always considered age to be just a number.

In 2018, he congratulated Dr Mahathir when he became Malaysian prime minister again at the age of 93.

“You have shown that age has not prevented you from doing what u believe is right,” he wrote to Dr Mahathir in a Facebook post.

In his post, he said:

“Oldest PM at 93.

“Congratulation Dr Mahathir for winning the hearts and minds of the Malaysian people in the GE14”. /TISG

