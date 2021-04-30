Home News Migrant worker leaves construction job, now runs successful Yishun biryani stall

Migrant worker leaves construction job, now runs successful Yishun biryani stall

MOM helped him transfer to a food company

Photo: FB screengrab/Briyani 47/Damn Worth It

Hana O

Singapore – A migrant worker from Bangladesh is behind the successful Briyani 47 stall in Yishun, which sells authentic biryani that sells out by 3.30 pm every day.

The story of Bepar Sharief was featured by The Straits Times on Wednesday (Apr 28), illustrating a journey that started from a home kitchen.

Mr Sharief had come to Singapore eight years ago from Bangladesh and worked as a construction worker for six years.

He then returned to his home country for skills training. When he returned, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) assisted Mr Sharief in transferring to a food company.

The owner of the company, Mr Reuben, acknowledged Mr Sharief’s cooking skills, and from there, Briyani 47 was created.

Photo: FB screengrab/Briyani 47

Located at a kopitiam at Block 343 Yishun Ave 11, Briyani 47 is known for its Bangladeshi-style biryani, which, according to ST, sells out by 3.30 pm almost daily.

Proof of their success can also be confirmed through a second stall which is opening soon.

The company said in a Facebook post on Tuesday (Apr 27) that the new outlet is located “right smack in the middle of Serangoon and Hougang”.

“We look forward to bringing heaps of biryani goodness to your doorstep,” the post added.

To date, Mr Sharief has been running Biryani 47 for two years. He is also a shareholder in the business and is gradually paying Mr Reuben back, he said.

“Master Chef Sharief! Our solo player who works day and night to produce his biryani with his utmost love and passion,” read a post on their page.

Photo: FB screengrab/Briyani 47

Mr Sharief acquired a passion for cooking at a young age and honed his skills under the supervision of his mother back home.

After living in Singapore for eight years, Mr Sharief noted he now considers the country to be his second home.

Mr Sharief’s Dhum Briyani is cooked with chicken curry that is prepared for six hours. He wakes up at 5 am every day to prepare the curry steeped in herbs and spices, noted Facebook page Singapore Foodie that also featured his story./TISG

