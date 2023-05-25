Police arrest McLaren supercar driver who abandoned injured girlfriend and fled scene of serious accident

SINGAPORE: The police have arrested the driver of a McLaren MP4-12C supercar after he crashed his car on Keppel Road on Sunday (May 21) and fled the scene, leaving an injured female passenger behind.

According to the SG Road Vigilante Facebook group, the female passenger is the driver’s girlfriend. Sharing photos of the extensively damaged sports car, SG Road Vigilante reported that the accident took place around 10 pm.

Photos that quickly began to trend online showed the damaged sports car under a viaduct, with the hood of the vehicle completely detached from the body. The supercar is seriously damaged, with its front glass window completely shattered and caved in.

The 28-year-old female passenger was conveyed to the hospital in a conscious state and is assisting the police in their probe. A 43-year-old man was subsequently arrested for failing to stay at the scene of an accident and failing to render assistance.

The circumstances surrounding the crash and how the car came to land under the viaduct remain unclear. Police investigations are ongoing.

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg