SINGAPORE: In a significant move towards supporting working parents, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong announced a series of new measures at the 2024 National Day Rally on Aug 18.

These measures are set to revolutionize how parental leave is structured and utilized in Singapore, aiming to provide a better work-life balance for families.

New Shared Parental Leave (SPL) scheme

The highlight of the announcement is the introduction of a new Shared Parental Leave (SPL) scheme, which will eventually allow eligible working parents of Singaporean children to enjoy a total of 30 weeks, or 7.5 months, of parental leave between them.

This ambitious scheme is expected to cost the government an estimated S$400 million per year.

Doubling of government-paid paternity leave

Building on last year’s Budget statement, where then-Deputy Prime Minister Wong announced the doubling of government-paid paternity leave from two to four weeks, the new measures set a date for the mandate to take effect.

Starting April 1, 2025, all eligible working fathers with Singaporean children will be entitled to four weeks of government-paid paternity leave.

A shift in traditional roles

Prime Minister Wong emphasized changing the traditional view of parental roles. He pointed out that the notion of fathers as the sole breadwinners and mothers as the primary caregivers is outdated.

With women now having equal opportunities to excel in their careers, fathers must step up and play a more significant role in childcare.

Phased implementation of new parental leave scheme

The new SPL scheme will be rolled out in two phases to give employers time to adjust to the impact of manpower. From April 1, 2025, eligible working parents of Singaporean children born on or after that date will be entitled to six weeks of shared parental leave.

A year later, on April 1, 2026, this will increase to 10 weeks.

Under the new SPL scheme, the leave will be distributed equally between both parents by default—three weeks per parent in the first phase and five weeks per parent in the second phase.

However, parents can reallocate the leave according to their family’s caregiving needs, with the option to assign the full 10 weeks to either parent if necessary.

Full government support for parental leave

Unlike in some countries where parental leave might be at reduced pay or unpaid, all 10 weeks of the new SPL scheme will be fully paid by the government, up to a cap of about S$10,000 a month.

Support for irregular employment arrangements

For working parents with irregular employment arrangements, such as short-term contract workers, the government will introduce the Shared Parental Leave Benefit (SPB) scheme.

This will allow eligible parents to claim reimbursement for time off to care for their infants, in addition to the new SPL.

More support for families

Beyond parental leave, the government has expanded preschool places and introduced fee caps for lower-income families to create a more family-friendly environment.

Additionally, a new scheme for large families is in the works, aiming to provide more support for couples considering a third child or those already blessed with three or more young children.

Prime Minister Wong concluded by expressing his hope that these measures will reassure young couples and encourage them to embrace the journey of marriage and parenthood.

With Singapore committed to supporting families and helping parents balance their work and parenting responsibilities, the future looks bright for working parents in the Lion City.