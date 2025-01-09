MALAYSIA: At the 11th Malaysia-Singapore Leaders’ Retreat, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong emphasized that both nations are not yet ready to resolve longstanding bilateral issues, including those concerning maritime boundaries, water, and airspace.

Speaking at the joint press conference, Mr Wong described these matters as complex, requiring careful and thorough deliberation.

“Since my introductory visit last year, Prime Minister Anwar and I have tasked our officials to engage in discussions on these issues. While there has been some progress, we are not yet in a position to fully resolve them,” he explained.

The Prime Minister stressed the importance of allowing officials from both sides to take the necessary time to exchange views, understand each other’s perspectives, and develop durable agreements that will benefit both countries.

“Prime Minister Anwar and I remain fully committed to constructive dialogue,” he added, “We aim to address these issues holistically and ensure they do not detract from the overall relationship between our nations.”

Despite the challenges, both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to advancing mutually beneficial initiatives, citing the Special Economic Zone (SEZ) and the Johor Bahru–Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) as examples of positive collaboration.