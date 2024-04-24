SINGAPORE: Singaporeans in various age groups strongly support the ban on plastic items, according to a recent survey by YouGov.

Singapore Business Review reported that 53% of respondents support banning drinking straws. Disposable coffee cups and foam egg boxes follow closely behind, with 52% of respondents supporting them.

Additionally, half of the respondents (50%) favour banning plastic bags in supermarkets.

The survey also indicates considerable backing for bans on other plastic items, with 49% supporting a ban on takeaway containers and 47% supporting bans on coffee machine capsules and condiment sachets.

Interestingly, the data suggests a generational divide in attitudes towards plastic usage. Baby Boomers exhibit stronger support for bans across the listed items than younger generations.

Additionally, Baby Boomers are more inclined to bring their own shopping bags, whereas Gen Z and millennial consumers are more likely to purchase bags or resort to online shopping.

Singaporeans have adopted various practices to reduce plastic usage in daily life. The most common among these is carrying a reusable shopping bag, with 70% of respondents stating that they do so regularly.

Following closely behind are reusable containers for storage (55%) and reusing old plastic shopping bags (52%).

Other methods employed by Singaporeans to reduce plastic consumption include reusing takeaway containers for storage (48%), avoiding plastic cutlery (45%), and carrying a reusable bottle or cup (44%).

Additionally, a significant portion of respondents (42%) report reusing plastic bottles for future use, while 41% actively avoid using plastic straws.

Overall, the survey findings highlight the widespread awareness and concern among Singaporeans on the environmental impact of plastic consumption.

According to Ms Chi Wei Teo, general manager at YouGov Singapore:

“It is delightful to see people embracing and making conscious efforts to re-use plastic and to show support towards initiatives limiting the use of plastic.

As the data shows, the older cohort seem to be taking more responsibility in reducing plastic usage as compared to their younger counterparts.”

She also reminded us, stating, “There needs to be greater understanding and involvement of youth to build momentum.”

She emphasised that “not just the government, but companies, brands, and the general public need to create awareness on preserving the environment and adopting a greener lifestyle.”

Although there’s a strong call for action to tackle plastic pollution, what’s encouraging is that many are also taking action on their own. /TISG

Featured image by Depositphotos