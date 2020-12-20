Home News Featured News Pipe leak sparks jokes about new water feature at Jewel Changi Airport

Pipe leak sparks jokes about new water feature at Jewel Changi Airport

This is not the first time that water has been seen leaking at the mega retail building

Photo: Screengrab from FB/ All Singapore Stuff

Author

Obbana Rajah

Date

Category

Home NewsFeatured News
Singapore — A leaking pipe resulted in a large puddle of water forming in Basement 1 of Jewel Changi Airport on Friday (Dec 18).

Videos circulating on social media and Whatsapp Messenger show water pouring out from the ceiling outside the Owndays eyewear shop.

A staff member from the store next door can be seen sweeping water away from the entrance.

The video was shared on various Facebook groups and pages, including All Singapore Stuff, where it had more than 200 reactions and almost 200 shares.

It was posted with the caption: “Eh glamping at Jewel also come with free outdoor shower? Leaking outside Owndays.”

According to a report on asiaone.com, a spokesperson from Jewel Changi Airport said  there was a water pipe leak in Basement 1 at about 11.15 am and that the issue was attended to immediately.

“Affected tenants were inconvenienced for approximately 30 minutes before normal operations resumed. There was no other disruption to operations,” the spokesperson said.

Those who saw the video joked about the pipe leak mimicking Jewel Changi’s famous HSBC Rain Vortex, the world’s tallest indoor waterfall.

Others pointed out that this was not the first time water was seen leaking at the airport’s mega retail building.

Shortly after Jewel Changi Airport’s opening in April last year, faulty sprinklers leaked water on several occasions. /TISG

Tags:
