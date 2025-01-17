Home News

‘Pawternity’ aka ‘pet care leave’ is good news for many, but some say parental care leave for ageing elders would be even better

SINGAPORE: A report in The Straits Times on Friday (Jan 17) revealed that several companies in Singapore are granting employees time off to care for their ailing pets or offering compassionate leave when their beloved companions pass away. This news has been warmly received by many, reflecting the growing recognition of pets as cherished members of the family.

ST added, however, that pet care leave is still rare among the companies it spoke to.

Nevertheless, the phenomenon appears to be spreading not only in Singapore but also  around the globe. In November, The Wall Street Journal even called sick days for pets, also known as “pawternity leave” “the new employee perk battleground” as it’s supposed to contribute to workplace wellbeing.

Commenters on the ST report said that it was not just “good” but “great news”, with one writing, “This is amazing! Pets are like babies. Parents = Pawrents. We need that leave.”

A petition started in Singapore last year on the change.org platform had the author requesting the government to implement such a provision, as this would allow pet owners enough time off work without eating into their personal leave or risking job security.

“Pets are more than just animals; they are family members who need care and attention, especially as they age or fall ill,” the author, Rekha Manian, wrote. She added that the lack of pet leave put pet owners in a difficult situation as they ended up having to choose between caring for their pets and putting their jobs at risk or earning less.

Singapore has 11 types of statutory leave, including annual, medical, maternity, paternity, and childcare leave, but not all firms offer paid leave for employees to take care of other family members who’ve fallen ill, including parents, grandparents, and spouses.

Some commenters on the ST piece opined that this type of leave may be even more beneficial for Singaporeans. This may be especially true, given the city-state’s ageing society.

“Huh? How about parents’ leave to take care of ageing parents?” wrote one woman.

Another wondered that a company cited in the piece allows a total of eight days for pet care, while in their experience, companies that offer parental care leave offer employees only two days off on that score.

One suggested a sort of middle ground, writing, “Maybe we can consider making such leave ‘open for other purposes’ eg parent care leave, family day leave, etc.” /TISG

