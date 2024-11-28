MALAYSIA: After a Penang mural by a street artist appeared on the side of an AirAsia plane without the artist even knowing about it, he tagged the carrier, as well as its CEO, Tony Fernandes, in a social media post earlier this month.

“I think we need to talk…” wrote Lithuanian artist Ernest Zacharevic in a post on Instagram Stories on Nov 22.

Mr Zacharevic had painted Children On A Bicycle, in 2012, as part of six murals for the George Town festival.

Children On A Bicycle and Boy on a Motorcycle are the best-known, among the murals, which have become a tourist attraction as well as a cultural landmark in Penang.

The murals attract visitors from all across the globe and are considered iconic.

The artist told The Straits Times that he first saw his artwork on an AirAsia plane in an Instagram story of one of his friends, and then, on Nov 22, saw it in person.

Unfortunately, this is not the first time AirAsia has used his work this way, and he wants to hold the carrier accountable.

“AirAsia has a history of using my work in their marketing campaigns for over a decade now.

I have never been paid or credited by AirAsia, and it is undermining not only my copyrights but the rights and integrity of the entire arts community in Malaysia,” the artist has been quoted as saying.

He also told SinarDaily, “It’s time that a corporate giant like AirAsia demonstrates corporate responsibilities and respect for rights of artists and intellectual property.”

In an update, the artist said that the carrier’s branding department has contacted him and his team and are presently in talks to find a resolution.

He added that he will continue taking to AirAsia “until a common agreement is found.”

AirAsia has yet to comment on the matter.

The artist who made his home in Penang has been compared to the famous British artist Banksy. His 2013 painting of a woman carrying a Chanel bag on one side of a wall, while the other side featured a man with a knife, met with disapproval from local officials.

It was later painted over.

However, Mr Zacharevic told the BBC that he had noticed how unsafe people feel.

“Everyone I talked to – no matter what their situation – would say, ‘Take care of yourself and hide your bag,’” he said. /TISG

Read also: “Don’t deny the truth” — KF Seetoh defends artist’s vision in Samsui Woman mural controversy