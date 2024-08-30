SINGAPORE: Peach Aviation, a Japanese low-cost carrier, will begin direct flights from Singapore to Osaka on Dec 5, 2024. This marks the first time in 14 years that a Japanese airline has launched a direct service on this route.

The airline is a joint venture, with All Nippon Airways (ANA) Group holding a 77.9% stake, First Eastern Aviation Holdings holding 7%, and Innovation Network Corporation of Japan holding 15.1%.

According to The Straits Times, Peach Aviation’s new route is part of its winter schedule, which will run until March 29, 2025. The airline will operate daily flights, departing from Singapore at 2:15 am and arriving in Osaka at 9:35 am.

This new addition is expected to boost travel between the two cities, especially with Osaka preparing to host the World Expo 2025 from April to October next year. The event is projected to draw around 28.2 million visitors.

Currently, Scoot is the only budget airline offering direct flights between Singapore and Osaka. The Straits Times reported that one-way tickets to Osaka with Scoot in December start at S$310.40.

The airline has been planning this expansion into Southeast Asia for some time, but the pandemic caused delays. Mr Satoru Endo, Chief Corporate Planning Officer of Peach Aviation, noted that the decision to expand into Southeast Asia was driven by strong tourism data. “Singapore was a natural choice as our second South-east Asian destination,” he said at a press conference on Aug 29.

The airline launched its first medium-haul international flight from Osaka to Bangkok in December 2022.

Peach Aviation will operate the Singapore-Osaka route using Airbus 321LR aircraft. The single-aisle plane has a 3-3 seat layout and can accommodate 218 passengers. The seats have pitches ranging from 76cm to 81cm, offering ample legroom.

From Oct 27, the airline will introduce three new fare categories: “minimum,” “standard,” and “standard plus.” These categories vary in perks, including seat selection and baggage allowance. All fare types allow passengers to bring two carry-on bags with a combined weight of up to 7kg.

Although in-flight meals are not included with any fare, passengers can buy snacks, drinks, and hot meals during the flight. As of writing, the lowest one-way fare for the Singapore-Osaka route, under the minimum fare, starts at S$164.20.

This new route comes at a time when Japan is experiencing a significant rise in tourism. The Japan National Tourism Organization reported that an estimated 3.14 million international visitors arrived in Japan in June, the highest monthly figure ever recorded. Around 300,000 of these visitors were from Singapore. The country’s attractions, including its food, shopping, and sightseeing, combined with a favourable exchange rate, currently at 111 yen to S$1 as of August 28, make it a popular choice among travellers.

Osaka, in particular, has seen a surge in interest from Singapore travellers. According to Skyscanner’s Travel Trends 2024 report, Osaka is the top trending destination, with a 1,606% year-on-year (YoY) increase in searches for flights from Singapore.

Featured image by Depositphotos