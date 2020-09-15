PAP’s losing election candidate in Aljunied GRC finds his Facebook page hacked

- Advertisement -

Singapore — A People’s Action Party candidate in the recent General Election, Mr Victor Lye, had his Facebook page hacked and used to promote videos of women selling dresses and pans on Saturday morning (Sept 12). The page was later taken down.

Mr Lye was fielded in the PAP teams for the 2015 and 2020 elections in Aljunied GRC. Although the PAP slates were defeated by Workers’ Party (WP) teams in both elections, Mr Lye serves as an unelected PAP branch chairman in Aljunied GRC and regularly leads grassroots events in the opposition ward.

Mr Lye is active on social media, keeping his followers updated on his activities in Aljunied. He manages his own Facebook account. He was reported by The Straits Times as saying that he had “lost control” of his account four days earlier. He was unaware that it was being used to feature online sales videos until he was contacted by the newspaper.

Screenshots of the posts show that the videos had captions in Vietnamese.

Mr Lye has since informed Facebook of the hack in order to recover his account.