SINGAPORE: In a video posted on the social media pages of Petir SG, the publication of the ruling People’s Action Party, one of its members said that he left the PAP flag at the base camp of Mount Everest, the highest mountain on earth above sea level.

Yusof Lateef, PAP Marine Parade Branch Secretary, explained in the video that it was actually his second time to climb Mount Everest, although the first time he went was 25 years ago.

In November 2024, he and a group of other climbers ascended again, making a gruelling trek of eight to nine hours each day. On the longest day, he added, they were on their feet for an astonishing 14 to 16 hours, not an easy feat given that he is now a quarter of a century older since he last made the climb.

Mr Yusof said he left the PAP flag at the Mount Everest base camp.

“I left it there. I didn’t take it back,” he said, adding that he believes this is “most apt” since the PAP celebrates the party’s 70th anniversary this year.

He added that planting the flag at the base of Mount Everest was a tribute to Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong and Manpower Minister Tan See Leng, both of whom are Marine Parade stalwarts. Mr Yusof also said that this was his “humble gift” to the party.

In an article on the Petir website, Mr Yusof also said that he had brought along the Marine Parade 50th anniversary flag on the trip with him as well.

Mr Yusof, 55, is the Director of Corporate Affairs and Mediation Services for Secured Global Business Consulting. He has been volunteering for PAP at the Marine Parade branch for 36 years now.

This is not the first time a PAP symbol has flown high because, in 1997, Mr Yusof flew the Young PAP flag on top of Mount Kilimanjaro.

And while the trip to Mount Everest is behind him now, it was one that he did not undertake lightly, as the Petir piece about him says he prepared for it for almost a year by climbing both the hill at Bukit Timah every week as well as the stairs at housing blocks.

On Nov 15, he wrote in a Facebook post: “Mission accomplished. My more than a dozen treks in Nepal. Humbly trekked to Kalapattar and Everest Base Camp. Kalapattar was an anniversary trip which my Team and I did 25 years ago. We wanted to relive it. Journey of self-discovery and focus of the mind, body, and spirit!” /TISG

Featured photo from Petir.sg.

