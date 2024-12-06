SINGAPORE: A study by the University of Oxford has ranked Singapore’s civil service as the most effective globally. The findings were unveiled in the inaugural Blavatnik Index of Public Administration report, developed by the Blavatnik School of Government.

The comprehensive assessment compared public administration systems in 120 countries, evaluating their performance in service delivery, public policy, governance processes, and strategic leadership.

The report highlights Singapore’s exceptional performance in border services, tax administration, and its innovative governance strategies. These strengths have positioned the country ahead of other high-performing nations, including Norway ranked second, a tie for third place between Canada and Denmark, followed by Finland.

At the report’s launch, Singapore’s Head of Civil Service, Leo Yip, expressed his gratitude and reaffirmed Singapore’s commitment to effective governance.

“Singapore is a small city-state with no natural resources, so it is absolutely critical that we seek to have an effective governance system that optimises the development of our people,” he remarked, “Ultimately, the effectiveness of public administration is judged not by how we compare with one another, but by how well we serve our own citizens.”

Mr Yip emphasized the importance of addressing current challenges while innovating for the future. He said, “The challenges of dealing with today’s problems and demands can be overwhelming,” he noted, citing rapid technological advances, climate change, demographic shifts, and geopolitical uncertainty as key factors driving the need for continual transformation.

The Blavatnik Index offers a valuable tool for civil services worldwide, providing a framework for benchmarking and improvement. Mr Yip praised the initiative, saying it fills a critical gap for public administrations, which, unlike private businesses, lack market feedback mechanisms to gauge their effectiveness.

“This Index provides many reference points to identify areas where we can learn from fellow civil services,” he said, adding that Singapore’s public service has consistently sought to adopt best practices from counterparts worldwide.

Despite differing national contexts, Mr Yip underlined the shared mission of public administrations globally: solving challenges and improving the lives of citizens. “Even though we operate in different countries with different governance systems, we are all in the same profession with the common aim of solving largely similar challenges,” he said.

Singapore’s top ranking reflects decades of dedication to innovation, efficiency, and citizen-centered governance. While celebrating this achievement, Mr Yip reiterated that the true measure of success lies in the ability to continually adapt and serve. “This is an era that presents unprecedented and exciting new opportunities to build a new and better future for all our countries,” he added.