SINGAPORE: With artificial intelligence (AI) becoming increasingly relevant, it’s no surprise that tech giants like OPPO are placing it at the forefront of their innovation efforts.

Mr Andy Shi, APAC President of OPPO, shares the company’s firm belief in the transformative power of AI and its alignment with OPPO’s mission of “Technology for Mankind, Kindness for the World.”

In a recent interview with The Independent Singapore, Mr Shi elaborated on OPPO’s strategic vision driving AI innovation efforts, highlighting the company’s commitment to leveraging AI technology to enhance user experiences and create intelligent, personalised interactions.

He emphasised AI’s central role in OPPO’s future development, noting, “AI represents a core strategic direction for future development at OPPO.” He explained how AI is integral to OPPO’s mission of providing an elevated lifestyle through technological artistry, ensuring that the company’s efforts are meaningful and beneficial for users in the long term.

Oppo’s investments in innovation

OPPO’s commitment to AI innovation is backed by substantial investments and resources dedicated to advancing AI technologies.

Mr Shi highlighted the establishment of the OPPO AI Centre and the recent release of the first “AI Smartphone White Paper” in February this year, in collaboration with IDC as key milestones.

Additionally, OPPO’s focus on AI is evident through initiatives such as its extensive R&D investment in areas like image processing and machine learning, and the establishment of the OPPO AI Binhai Bay Data Centre.

As of Mar 31, 2024, OPPO has filed a total of 5,399 AI-related patents globally, with 3,796 utility patents in AI imaging.

AI is deeply integrated into OPPO’s product creation process, enhancing mobile devices with exceptional imaging capabilities while achieving global recognition in computational photography and HyperTone camera systems.

Mr Shi shared, “OPPO has already brought over 100 AI capabilities to more than ten million users,” including popular features like the AI Eraser and AI Summarizer.

Tailoring AI for Singaporean consumers

Recognising Singapore as “one of OPPO’s most important markets,” OPPO is dedicated to bringing cutting-edge AI technology and experiences to Singaporean users.

Mr Shi noted, “So far, we have brought the AI Eraser feature to the recently launched Reno11 Series and flagship Find N3, providing Singaporean users with a brand-new AI imaging experience, making AI phones accessible to everyone.”

“In the future, OPPO will continue to introduce more cutting-edge AI features to Singaporean users with new product launches, so please stay tuned,” he added.

The next generation of mobile technology

According to Mr Shi, “AI in smartphones represents a significant transformation in the mobile phone industry, following the initial invention of the smartphone.”

Through its research in big data and generative AI, OPPO has identified four key characteristics of AI phones that it believes will shape the next generation of mobile technology. These characteristics include: efficient use of computing resources, real-time perception of the real world, strong self-learning ability, and multimodal content generation capabilities.

Mr Shi outlined OPPO’s research on 6G technology, envisioning it as the next frontier for seamlessly integrating AI capabilities into communication systems. He emphasised OPPO’s hope to continue collaborating with industry partners to provide the best AI phone experience and bring AI technology to the masses.

Looking ahead, OPPO remains committed to developing and popularising AI technology in smartphones. Additionally, OPPO plans to expand its generative AI capabilities across more product lines and markets, working with global partners to create revolutionary AI smartphone experiences. /TISG