Business

Olam Food Ingredients secures S$665.29M financing backed by SACE

ByMary Alavanza

March 12, 2024
ofi logo

SINGAPORE: Olam Food Ingredients (ofi), a subsidiary of Olam Group, has secured its first export credit agency (ECA) linked financing worth US$500 million (S$665.29 million). 

The Edge Singapore reported that the financing package consists of two tranches: a five-year US$250 million (S$332.67 million) portion and a seven-year tranche of 37.38 billion yen (equivalent to roughly US$250 million).

Notably, the facility is supported by SACE, the Italian export credit agency, marking a strategic collaboration between ofi and Italy’s Ministry of Economy and Finance-controlled entity.

Rishi Kalra, the executive director and group CFO of ofi, expressed enthusiasm about the landmark deal, highlighting its importance in diversifying capital sources and extending debt maturity.

Mr Kalra remarked, “This transaction forms a part of our financing strategy to diversify sources of capital and extend our debt maturity. We are pleased to support SACE’s ‘Push Strategy1’ and look forward to enhancing our engagement with Italian customers and suppliers.

The facility’s initiation will see initial backing from the Olam Group, with plans to transition the guarantee to ofi group post its intended initial public offering (IPO) and following the demerger of ofi.

The infusion of funds from this facility will serve general corporate purposes.

In facilitating this financing arrangement, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) played a pivotal role as a mandated lead arranger and bookrunner, while Citibank contributed as a mandated lead arranger.

Additionally, SMBC was entrusted with the responsibilities of coordinator and facility agent. /TISG

Read also: Elite Commercial REIT secures up to S$229.73M refinancing fund

ByMary Alavanza

Related Post

Business

Can Amazon’s back-to-office announcement mean layoffs are coming? Singaporeans weigh in

September 20, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Business

More than 8 in 10 business leaders report sustainability skills gap in their organisations

September 20, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Business

OCBC’s new Punggol Digital District Hub: The answer to Singapore’s skyrocketing property rental market?

September 20, 2024 Gemma Iso

You missed

Letter to the Editor

Letter to the Editor | Certificate of Entitlement doesn’t entitle Singapore motorists the right to ugly behaviour and selfish attitudes in Malaysia

September 22, 2024 Letters to the Editor
Opinion Sense And Nonsense

CLOB: David Gerald and the Malaysian Goliath

September 22, 2024 Tan Bah Bah
In the Hood

Uncle got “S$50 on his mind” while riding on bus — Singaporeans share hilarious theories behind elderly man’s DIY cash headband

September 22, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Featured News Travel

“You have my word” — Johor Chief Minister says he will “personally address” Singaporeans’ “painful” Vehicle Entry Permit concerns

September 22, 2024 Mary Alavanza

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.