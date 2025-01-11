SINGAPORE: The Singapore national football team’s ASEAN Mitsubishi Electric Cup campaign may have ended in a heartbreak, but head coach Tsutomu Ogura and captain Hariss Harun are rallying their troops, urging the Lions to use the pain of defeat as fuel for their next challenge.

Ogura’s impassioned speech to his players in the dressing room after their semi-final loss to Vietnam was a testament to his team’s never-say-die spirit.

“Today, the feeling is very painful. Everyone’s face is really sad. For me, it’s also the same. But this feeling, when you go back to each of your own teams… this same feeling will fuel you for revenge. This is also a form of recovery,” said head coach Ogura with the players.

Ogura’s words were echoed by captain Hariss, who took to social media to express his pride and gratitude to his teammates.

“In the end, it was a bittersweet feeling ending the tournament the way we did,” he wrote. “However, I am so proud of the way the team fought on and grew over the course of the tournament,” he added.



Singapore finished second place in Group A with seven points, five points behind group leaders Thailand, to advance to the semi-finals stage. This was their first knockout round appearance since the 2021 edition.

The Lions opened their 2024 campaign with wins against Cambodia (2-1) and East Timor (3-0) but fell to a 4-2 defeat to Thailand in their third group stage match. Singapore held the Malaysians to a goalless draw in their final match to set up a semi-final encounter against Vietnam.

Singapore’s brave performance against Vietnam in the semi-final first leg at the Jalan Besar Stadium was undone by a pair of late goals, leaving them with an uphill battle to overcome in the return leg.

Despite the Lions’ bold attacking approach in the second leg, Vietnam proved too potent, securing a convincing 3-1 victory on the night and a commanding 5-1 aggregate win.

Vietnam’s dominance in the tournament bore fruit as they claimed their third ASEAN Mitsubishi Electric Cup title, edging Thailand with a 5-3 aggregate victory (2-1 and 3–2 wins in the two-legged final).

Despite losing to Vietnam in the semi-final, head coach Ogura refuses to let their team’s spirits dampen. Instead, they use the experience as a catalyst for growth and improvement. “Now we must improve,” Ogura emphasised.

“So many people are behind us to support us. If you have that Singapore soul to show, everyone, let’s believe in our football. Not against. Our football is 90 minutes, plus additional time.

Until that final whistle goes, we will run! Run! Run! Fight! Fight! Fight!” exhorted Ogura, his voice echoing with emotion.

Captain Hariss, who has been a mainstay for the Lions since his debut for the national team at age 16 against North Korea in a friendly match, also addressed speculation about his retirement: “I always treasure each and every moment of my football journey.”

“Regardless of the chatter of retirement, know that I am always the first to critique my own performance. But as someone who loves a challenge, trust I’ll always do everything within my ability to be at my best,” shared the 34-year-old on his social media.