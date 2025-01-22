Sports Uncategorized

Coach Ivanisevic leaves Rybakina after Australian Open loss

Aiah Bathan

January 22, 2025

After former Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina lost in the fourth round of the Australian Open, Goran Ivanisevic announced that he had terminated his brief tenure as her coach.

In November last year, Rybakina’s team hired Ivanisevic for the 2025 season after he ended a five-year deal as Novak Djokovic’s coach. Rybakina ended her collaboration with long-time mentor Stefano Vukov just days before the start of the US Open. 

The coach admitted in a social media post: “After our trial period that finished with the Australian Open, I wish Elena and her team best of luck moving forward.” 

Rybakina had welcomed back her former mentor Vukov to her team earlier this month before the governing WTA said that he was temporarily suspended for allegedly violating the code of conduct and would not be allowed to compete in its tournaments while the matter was being looked into. Vukov then denied any misconduct and claimed to have “never abused anyone” in an interview with The Athletic. 

Rybakina backed him up and shared that Vukov did not mistreat her. 

After losing to Madison Keys 6-3 1-6 6-3, Rybakina expressed her uncertainty about future partnerships with Ivanisevic.

She admitted: “Well, we still need to talk of course… We just tried the pre-season and a couple of tournaments. It was something we were just getting used to each other.” 

Rybakina is currently ranked No. 5 in the world. She won the Wimbledon in 2022. But her  performance at Grand Slam events needs improvement. She has advanced to only final since then — the Australian Open in 2023.

 

Source: CNA

 

