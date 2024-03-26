Once a beacon of urban transportation, the NYC subway’s reputation has suffered from a turbulent history. Despite efforts to revitalize the system, recent reports suggest a resurgence in decline. Conservatives point fingers at woke policies, claiming they exacerbate the subway’s woes.

This debate underscores broader concerns about the city’s governance and public infrastructure management. Furthermore, as ridership dwindles and complaints mount, stakeholders are reexamining strategies to restore the subway to its former glory.

The New York Post states, before the pandemic, felony assaults in NYC remained relatively stable. However, post-pandemic, the numbers skyrocketed, peaking above 550 incidents, data reveals. While 2018 saw 375 assaults and 2019 just two more, the trend shifted dramatically during and after the pandemic.

As the city reopened, assaults underground spiked, with 466 incidents in 2021 and a staggering 556 in 2022. Factors such as reduced ridership, inadequate staffing, and punitive legislation contribute to the rise, according to experts. Assaults on MTA employees and NYPD officers also surged, prompting debates over policing strategies and safety measures in the subway system.

NYC subway attacks risen by 50%

When the population chooses to jail its protectors instead of celebrating them, criminality rises. It emboldens them to commit more and more heinous acts. — Doochebag (@no_one_quits) March 25, 2024

In addition to this, conservatives are viewing the young former marine, Daniel Penny as a martyr for protecting a subway rider. He rose to the national spotlight after he unalived Jordan Neely. Conservatives view Jordan as an individual who was disturbing others on the train and was not dealt with for his actions.

Gotham City Vibes.

They really need Batman. — Baptist Baptist (@bap60284) March 26, 2024

Others asked if this is the future New York residents want for themselves? Criminals running loose in the subway and would need to be restrained in a chokehold in order for them to stop threatening others. Regardless, it is up to the residents of the city to vote wisely and according to their needs.

