SINGAPORE: The Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine at the National University of Singapore (NUS Medicine) has announced the establishment of the VK Rajah Professorship in Medical Ethics, paying tribute to Mr VK Rajah SC, a distinguished former Attorney-General and Judge of Appeal.

Mr Rajah’s career has influenced both the legal and ethical landscapes, with his judicial work widely cited in courts across common law jurisdictions and published in international legal journals.

This new Professorship highlights the critical importance of medical ethics in modern healthcare, where rapid advancements necessitate robust ethical frameworks.

Designed to foster interdisciplinary collaboration and deepen ethical discourse, it aims to strengthen the foundation of equitable and transparent healthcare practices in Singapore and beyond.

Mr VK Rajah SC, an alumnus of NUS, is celebrated for his transformative contributions to Singapore’s legal system. Serving as Managing Partner of Rajah & Tann from 1987 to 2003, he held judicial appointments as a High Court Judge in 2004 and a Judge of Appeal in 2007.

In 2014, he was appointed Attorney-General, a position he held until 2017. Beyond the judiciary, he served as a director of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (2015–2020) and has chaired the Advisory Council on the Ethical Use of AI and Data since 2019.

Throughout his career, Mr Rajah has consistently engaged with ethical challenges, addressing issues in constitutional law, civil rights, and justice reforms.

His dedication to upholding the rule of law, transparency, and fairness has earned him widespread respect.

Upon his retirement from public service, then Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong commended him, saying, “In every appointment, you have carried out your duties with dynamism and commitment.

You have improved our legal system and made a difference to future generations of lawyers.”

Speaking about the Professorship, Mr Rajah expressed deep gratitude for the recognition, noting, “Upholding the highest standards of medical ethics is crucial for all in Singapore.

Ethical decision-making ensures the preservation of human dignity, the protection of patient rights, and unwavering confidence in the integrity and capability of the medical profession.

This Professorship is also a testament to the many colleagues and mentors who have shaped my journey.”

The initiative will facilitate partnerships with experts across disciplines, addressing emerging ethical dilemmas in healthcare while fostering education and research in medical ethics.

The Professorship is part of a broader series of initiatives by NUS Medicine to honour exemplary Singaporeans who have left lasting legacies.

Professor Chong Yap Seng, Dean of NUS Medicine, highlighted the significance of the Professorship, saying:

“Medical ethics is essential in helping healthcare professionals navigate complex moral dilemmas, fostering trust and accountability within the system.

Through this Professorship, we aim to advance ethical medical practices that uphold fairness, justice, and informed decision-making among healthcare practitioners.”