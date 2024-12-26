SINGAPORE: Nanyang Technological University (NTU) Singapore has unveiled its latest educational offering, the NBS Global Leaders Programme. This new initiative, the university’s sixth signature programme, is designed to provide students with a robust and dynamic business education aimed at preparing them for impactful careers in an increasingly complex global business environment.

Offered through the Nanyang Business School (NBS), the programme is set to begin in the academic year starting in August 2025.

It is available to students pursuing degrees in business and/or accountancy, with the goal of developing them into confident leaders who are well-equipped to tackle the challenges of modern business.

A standout feature of the NBS Global Leaders Programme is the opportunity for a semester-long exchange at the University of California, Berkeley’s Haas School of Business.

Recognized globally as one of the premier business schools, the Haas exchange allows students to broaden their cultural understanding, build international networks, and cultivate a global perspective—skills that are increasingly essential in today’s interconnected world.

In their final year, participants will engage in a hands-on project aimed at addressing a significant community need.

Working in teams, students will receive $10,000 in funding to launch initiatives such as social enterprises or innovative products that meet specific local or global challenges. This project not only fosters entrepreneurial thinking but also emphasizes the importance of social responsibility in business.

Additional components of the programme include a mix of local and international internships, which provide students with valuable practical experience in diverse business environments.

To add to this, a six-month mentorship programme, featuring guidance from top executives, will help students refine their leadership skills and prepare them for the demands of senior roles. Curated workshops will also be offered to strengthen both technical business knowledge and soft skills, ensuring that graduates are well-rounded leaders.

Through the NBS Global Leaders Programme, NTU aims to cultivate a new generation of business professionals who are ready to make a meaningful impact on the world stage.