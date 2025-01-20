Lifestyle

No washing hair, no taking out trash, no sweeping — CNY superstitions explained

ByBeatrice Del Rosario

January 20, 2025

SINGAPORE: As the Chinese New Year approached, an online user sparked a lively discussion in a forum on Friday (Jan 17) by asking Singaporeans about superstitions they still believe in during this festive period. Many chimed in to share age-old beliefs passed down through generations.

“My grandparents used to tell us not to wash hair (hair is 发 in Chinese, which is similar to wealth – 发财) on the first day of CNY as it symbolises ‘washing away your fortune’, which is considered bad luck for the year ahead,” one shared. “They also said that children should stay up late on the evening of CNY to ensure that their parents will live a long life. In Chinese, we call it 守岁.”

Singaporeans revealed a variety of CNY traditions and taboos, from avoiding arguments to refraining from sweeping. One participant warned, “If you get into conflict or arguments on CNY, the rest of your year will be filled with conflict. So instead, you should keep your mouth shut so that the rest of your year can be filled with unspoken grudges and resentment.”

Another contributor humorously noted, “I’m not married, so everyone has to give me a red packet. Even my cousins younger than me give me a red packet.” The gifting of hongbao, red envelopes filled with money, remains a cherished tradition.

“As much as possible, don’t practice bad habits on Day 1 so they don’t follow you throughout the year,” quipped another. “Gone case, I think.”

One intriguing belief involves turning on all the lights in the house as midnight approaches on the first day of the Chinese New Year. This practice symbolises ushering in brightness and good fortune for the year ahead.

Chinese New Year in 2025 falls on Jan 29 (Wednesday). As Singaporeans gear up for the celebrations, these age-old superstitions remind us of the cultural richness and traditions that define the season.

