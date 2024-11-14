SINGAPORE: A woman posted a photo of an electronics item she ordered online that was hurled on the floor in front of her front door.

On a Nov 13 post on the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook page, Althea Chan wrote that the order had been delivered by Ninjavan and alleged that her parcel had simply been thrown over her gate.

She wrote that she found the delivery when she went to fetch the food that she ordered, alleging that Ninja Van’s delivery quality is worse than “Shopee’s own delivery fleet as they just threw my electronics over the gate.”

Fortunately, the web camera that she ordered and that was delivered by Ninja Van appears to have been packed very securely and is functioning well.

However, she is “very angry” at how her parcel was handled.

Commenters on her post were, by and large, sympathetic.

One wrote that when her parcel, also an electronic item, was delivered by the company, it was placed in a puddle of water. When Ms Chan asked if the item was okay, the commenter assured her that her parcel had been packed in two layers of boxes and they opened it right away, so it was unaffected.

When another commenter implied that it could have been worse, Ms Chan answered that the delivery person could have rung her doorbell or placed the parcel on the riser outside her gate.

“This is the first time I’ve had such abysmal quality of delivery service,” the post author added.

Another person wrote that their parcel had been damaged, and they had to write in for a refund.

This is not the first time customers have expressed dissatisfaction online with Ninja Van Singapore.

In June 2020, a member of the public highlighted on social media a recurring issue of parcels disappearing when handled by the company.

Yumi Yu Kiko wrote a post warning people not to buy items from a merchant using Ninja Van to deliver the package as there have been numerous cases when the items, especially electronics or home appliances, would go missing.

She shared that her 32-inch Sharp TV was reported missing after the delivery was cancelled. The concerned citizen went to Ninja Van’s Facebook page only to discover that several customers have had similar experiences.

Ninja Van responded to the allegations and said it would assist Ms Yumi with her issue.

The Independent Singapore has reached out to the Ms Chan, as well as to Ninja Van Singapore, for further updates or comments. /TISG

