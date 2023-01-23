Nicole Seah: ‘Sheng Ti Jian Kang’ has become most important CNY greeting this year as health blessings most important of them all

SINGAPORE — The Workers Party’s Ms Nicole Seah took to social media with Lunar New Year greetings and an update from the WP WP East Coast GRC team. The WP Youth Wing head wrote that the team, together with Kenneth Foo, Abdul Shariff Aboo Kassim and herself, had followed their annual tradition of orange distribution at several places at East Coast GRC over the weekend, such as Simei, 16, 58, 85, 216 and 105 Fengshan.

She noticed that, unlike past years, Lunar New Year greetings had somewhat changed, with priorities appearing to have shifted since the Covid-19 pandemic began. “While in the past many would have uttered greetings of prosperity such as Huat ah! Or Gong Xi Fa Cai, it was unanimous this year that the topmost greeting of importance for everyone is ‘Sheng Ti Jian Kang’ (身体健康) (Enjoy good health) as many residents said that it is the most important blessing of them all” wrote Ms Seah.

“It is a great reminder for all of us to prioritise and focus on our physical and mental health for the coming year!” she added. Ms Seah also expressed thankfulness in her post. “We’re very grateful to have met with so many residents multiple times over the past year and there is always an underlying sense of celebration at each of the markets as Singaporeans are buoyed by a fresh start to the year ahead.”

In turn, netizens who commented on her post returned her well-wishes and expressed appreciation and support toward Ms Seah and the WP team.

