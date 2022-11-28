Nicole Seah & Nathaniel Koh’s young kids join WP Youth Wing beach clean-up at East Coast park

- Advertisement -

The Workers’ Party Youth Wing (WPYW) held a beach clean-up at East Coast park on Saturday (Nov 26), and WP leaders brought along some very special youngsters—WPYW President Nicole Seah’s four-year-old daughter and Nathaniel Koh’s two-year-old son.

Ms Seah and Mr Koh are members of the WP’s Central Executive Committee, as is Mr Ang Boon Yaw, who also brought his children to the beach clean-up together with other volunteers and their children.

Ms Seah wrote in a Facebook post on Saturday morning that she was thankful that the weather was perfect for the activity, and noted that like the WP leaders present, many others brought young members of their families as well, with ages ranging “from toddlers to teenagers.”

“They also provided feedback that the activity was meaningful and made them more aware of how we dispose of waste, and the need to keep our environment clean. Zero waste may be a challenging ambition for many, but all it takes sometimes are little actionable steps such as minimising our use of one-off disposables as we move towards a more mindful direction as a community.”

She added that her daughter, 4, “had lots of fun” playing with Mr Koh’s son and the other children present. Ms Seah thanked fellow WP members Abdul Shariff Aboo Kassim and Fadli Fawzi for also being at the event.

Mr Koh also called the activity a “meaningful” one, writing in a Nov 27 Facebook post that he, along with his wife and son, took part in the clean-up.

“We spent the morning identifying and picking up the various litter strewn along the beach, such as cigarette butts, plastic straws, pieces of styrofoam, and plastic wrappers.”

Their two-year-old son “did most of the work as he tried his best to pick up litter using the tongs, while we helped to identify where the litter was,” he wrote, adding, “It’s never too young to start!”

Mr Koh gave a special shoutout to the Youth Wing Exco member who headed the activity, Texas Hong. /TISG

