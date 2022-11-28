Stories you might’ve missed, Nov 28

- Advertisement -

I choose you, Weedle! Huge worm with horn spotted in Johor Bahru looks like real-life Pokémon

Pokémon fans know that the first-generation characters of the best-selling RPG series were highly analogous to real-life creatures. There’s Rattata, taken from a rat, Pidgey from a pigeon, Ekans (a snake spelt backwards)…and now, Weedle, which was spotted in Johor Bahru recently. Read more here…

Kind elderly cabby pauses meter while stuck in Orchard Road traffic jam, act touches TV host

An elderly cabby proved to be the saving grace of one woman’s difficult morning when he generously told her that he would stop the meter while they were in a traffic jam on Orchard Road.

Ms Laila White, a TV and podcast host and a longtime fitness advocate, took to Facebook on Friday (Nov 25) to tell of her encounter with the taxi driver.

Read more here…

‘On the road create problems in the train also create problems,’ Netizens say of men whose bikes blocked train doors

These days, we really have to be careful of what we do, lest it end up over social media forever. But a couple of men did not appear to be careful at all, leaving their bikes partially blocking the entrance doors to the train at the MRT station for the north east line towards Punggol, a woman wrote on the popular COMPLAINT SINGAPORE page on Saturday (Nov 26). Read more here…

Honda driver tampers with CCTV camera and removes carpark gantry arm to avoid parking fees at Parklane Mall

A man was caught on camera altering the angle of a closed circuit television (CCTV) camera before allegedly removing the gantry arm in Parklane Mall’s carpark to avoid parking fees.

Footage of the incident was uploaded on Facebook page SG Road Vigilante – SGRV on Nov 25, noting the man was driving a Honda Civic with outstanding Land Transport Authority and Housing and Development Board fines.

Read more here…

FREE iPhone 14 and S$1 million worth of vouchers from S’pore Sunshine Bakery celebrating 92 years anniversary

Singapore’s first commercial bakery, Sunshine Bakery, is celebrating 92 years in the industry by showering Sunshine fans with a million dollars worth of vouchers and a chance to win iPhone 14 Pros. To avail themselves of the chance to win, consumers simply need to purchase any type of Sunshine bread worth S$15, scan the QR code on the Sunshine bread packaging and upload the receipts to receive a S$5 voucher.

Read more here…

