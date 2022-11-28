‘On the road create problems in the train also create problems,’ Netizens say of men whose bikes blocked train doors

- Advertisement -

These days, we really have to be careful of what we do, lest it end up over social media forever.

But a couple of men did not appear to be careful at all, leaving their bikes partially blocking the entrance doors to the train at the MRT station for the north east line towards Punggol, a woman wrote on the popular COMPLAINT SINGAPORE page on Saturday (Nov 26).

Ms Joy Tan wrote “the two men just park their bike and block the train entrance doors…very inconsiderate.”

She posted a photo of one of the men, who can be seen looking down on his mobile phone in the seat closest to the train door, while his foldable bike is beside him and is partially blocking the way to the door while people pass him by to exit the train.

Another photo showed the wheels of two bikes blocking the doors of the train on either side, reaching almost halfway across each door.

A third photo showed another man, also on his mobile phone, sitting beside a folded bike that blocked the door.

“On the road create problems in the train also create problems,” agreed one commenter.

When one commenter wrote that there are so many cabins in the train and asked why she needed to post about it on social media, Ms Tan answered that an older woman in front of her had difficulty walking into the train cabin, presumably because of the bike.

“If its on peak hour..his bike will be thrown out..with or without permission,” another netizen noted.

“This guy call bo chap,” a commenter wrote—underlining that the cyclist did not care for the other commuters at all.

“During Non peak hrs the cyclists are alright to place their bikes but without causing any nuisance to the public commuters. My personal opinion is that the SMRT may halt all types of foldable bikes to be onboard especially during the morning (rushing to work) & evening ( heading back home) peak hrs whereby many commuters always have to squeese their ways into the MRT & LRT,” one netizen weighed in.

Others agreed with Ms Tan that the men had behaved very inconsiderately. Another suggested that Ms Tan send feedback to the MRT staff about the incident.

