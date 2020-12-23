Nicole Seah: Best way to support East Coast hawkers is to shine a light on what’s good

- Advertisement -

Singapore—With the country’s hawker culture recently being added to the Unesco list of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in mind, Workers’ Party (WP) politician Nicole Seah has found a way to give hawkers at East Coast a much-needed boost.

After all, the Covid-19 pandemic has made it difficult year for many businesses, especially food and beverage establishments, which have suffered from economic loss as foot traffic ceased due to restrictions because of the pandemic.

Earlier this year Ms Seah contested in the General Election at East Coast GRC under the WP banner and only narrowly lost to a People’s Action Party team headed by no less than Singapore’s Deputy Prime Minister, Heng Swee Keat.

Since the GE, she has continued to work on the ground extending assistance to residents in various ways, such as legal aid and food distribution.

On Monday (Dec 21), Ms Seah wrote in a Facebook post, “Singapore’s hawker culture has been recognised as part of UNESCO’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

The hawker centres in East Coast GRC are particularly known for food so good that Singaporeans would travel across the island just to have a taste.”

She added, “The best show of support that we can give is to shine the spotlight on what’s good to eat, and encourage more Singaporeans to satiate their foodie cravings!”

The WP politician made mention of some of her favorites, including “the famous Ba Chor Mee family-run stalls in 85 and 58, kway chap at 216, carrot cake that has been at Blk 16 and Bedok Interchange, prata at Simpang Bedok, amongst many others.”

Ms Seah then asked the public for their recommendations, and they obliged.

“Good things must share,” she wrote.

One commenter recommended “a dessert stall at a new coffeeshop outside of the sheng shiong in Bedok central,” which used to be a KFC outlet.

“The stall name is Yum Yum I believe. My son and I tried 3 ice cream flavours there, earl grey tea, chendol, and speculoos. They were all good but the speculoos ice cream in particular was super shiok, very malty and biscuity flavour,” wrote the netizen.

Another agreed with Ms Seah that the Bak Chor Mee in East Coast is “one of the best ever!”

One netizen wrote that they “didn’t really want to share” but recommended a new outlet called 88 Hong Kong Roast at 308 Lavender St.

“Weekend if you don’t go early, it’s sold out,” they added. —/TISG

