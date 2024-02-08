SINGAPORE: A legend among hawkers, Madam Leong Yuet Meng, recently passed away. Mdm Leong, fondly known as “Ah Po” to many, was the beloved figure behind Nam Seng Wonton Noodles.

The announcement of Mdm Leong’s passing was posted on the eatery’s Facebook page on Wednesday (Feb 7). It reads, “She has fed us her wanton mee with love, warmth, and personality. She will be dearly missed.”

Chef, restaurateur, and food writer Violet Oon commented on the post, writing, “Deepest Condolences to your family. Truly we celebrate her life well lived and loved – giving pleasure with her delicious Wonton Noodles from the old National Library days to just recently.”

Meanwhile, on the Hawkers United – Dabao 2020 Facebook page, several people have also paid tribute to Mdm Long, including Mr Melvin Chew of Jin Ji Teochew Braised Duck and Kway Chap.

“Received a very sad news, our legend pioneer hawker mdm Leong of Nam Seng Waton Mee had left us. Rip Ah Ma, forever remember you,” he wrote.

Many commenters also remembered Mdm Leong fondly, recalling the days of eating at the Old National Library on Stamford Road.

In 2019, at the age of 90, she was featured on the OGS YouTube channel, where she was called “the oldest working hawker legend in Singapore.”

At that point, she had already been in the industry for six decades and was still getting up at 4:30 am each day to go to the market to buy ingredients.

“Her motivation? Simply going to work and serving that simple bowl of wonton noodles to her customers,” the video caption reads.

A commenter who said Mdm Leong would be dearly missed recalled:

“She asked for my order and wanted to make the order, but somebody said don’t worry. Then she kept herself busy by wiping here and there, making sure that the plates and bowls are stacked nicely etc.

Then she told me that she can’t stand sitting still and doing nothing, and she really likes to be active and making sure that things run properly in the shop. She has so much amazing energy and dedication to the stall.”

Others thanked her for all the delicious servings of wanton mee they had from their childhood and onward and for her friendly, cheerful ways.

“We will never forget your smile,” reads a post about Mdm Leong on the BestFoody Singapore Facebook page. /TISG

