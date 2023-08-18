New study ranks Singapore’s public transport costs 4th cheapest in the world

SINGAPORE: Public transport in Singapore’s system is in the top five in terms of cost, and the Little Red Dot is tied with Madrid, Spain’s capital, as the tenth-best city for public transport options, says a study carried out by conducted by insurance provider William Russell.

According to William Russell’s Global Transport Index, published in June, Buenos Aires, Argentina, tops the list, with public transport costing around an average of S$.21, followed by Tehran, Iran (S$0.64), and Rio de Janeiro, Brazil (S$1.22).

In fourth-place Singapore, the average cost of public transport is S$1.97.

“The public transport network in Buenos Aires is efficient, and the buses, known as ‘colectivos’ are often on schedule. The subway, known locally as ‘the subte’ (short for ‘subterraneo’), is often used by commuting locals as it is quick, affordable and easy to navigate with maps,” the Index says.

Another Asian city, Hong Kong, where the average public transport cost is S$2.10, ranks fifth.

Interestingly, Stockholm, Sweden ranked highest, where the average public transport cost is S$5.23.

As for the list of Top 15 cities with the best public transport options in the world, Singapore and Madrid, ranked tenth, received a score of 4.12 based on transport costs, number of stops of public transport, size of the public transport fleet, metro routes, shared bikes, e-scooter schemes, and electric vehicles.

Paris, France, which took pole position on the list, received a perfect score of 10. The City of Light is followed by Stockholm, Sweden, which has a Public Transport Score of 9.41; Hong Kong, China, 8.82; New York City, United States, 8.24. Rounding out the top 5 is Oslo, Norway, 7.65.

The Index shows that Singapore has 87 public transport stops per 100,000 people, 1,248 public transport vehicles per one million people, nine metro routes, and three e-scooter schemes. /TISG

