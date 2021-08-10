Netizens poke fun of Netflix’s ‘Laughter is Aljunied’

- Advertisement -

Singapore — In an effort toward more on-ground appeal, Netflix has apparently gone local in labelling their landing pages, with ‘Laughter is Aljunied’ as one category.

However, one Redditor, u/fragile_ego, seemed a little puzzled when they posted “What does Laughter is Aljunied mean?” in a recent Reddit thread.

So maybe it wasn’t that funny after all.

The category, which is an attempt at shorthand for comedy, features funny movies such as the 2016 Ghostbusters remake and hit sitcoms from the US such as “The Good Place” and “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.”

Obliging Redditors sought to explain the (very weak!) pun, leaving the OP somewhat embarrassed.

- Advertisement -

Truth be told, the cheekier comments were funnier than the original joke.

- Advertisement -

At least one person went somewhat political.

- Advertisement -

However, as it turns out, “Yishun” is another category altogether, this time for spooky stuff such as Stranger Things, American Horror Story and Dead Silence, which some commenters seemed to find appropriate.

Some, however, could almost be seen cringing at the references.

/TISG

Read also: Right now on Netflix: these fascinating documentaries might just pique your interest

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg