Right now on Netflix: these fascinating documentaries might just pique your interest

Netflix presents... some ideas of what could be worthy of your time and headspace if you're the kind who just got sick of all those mindless reality shows.

Netflix's Seaspiracy touches on the damage humans are inflicting upon our seas. Image credits: YouTube screen grab

Miren Gonzalez

LifestyleEntertainment
Sick of entertaining yet mindless reality shows? Bored by rehearsed plots and familiar storylines featured in many series these days?

The choices of what to watch online are endless. We’re spoilt for selection in terms of sites, series and films, yet oddly, we find ourselves at a when it comes to deciding what’s worth streaming.

If you’re at this familiar intersection and need some ideas of what could be worthy of your time and headspace, check out these documentaries currently being offered by streaming giant Netflix. They might pique your interest, and they might just surprise you.

Seaspiracy

We’ve all heard the cry, the call to arms to save our planet, our resources and our seas. But what does it actually mean when people say that our oceans are in danger? The investigative documentary Seaspiracy, currently streaming on Netflix, is hot on the trail of what humans have done to our seas, and in the process, uncovers a global conspiracy. Watch it here.

Chasing Coral

If you’re hungry for more and have a passion for the amazing marine biodiversity in our oceans that rely on coral reefs for their very existence, then Chasing Coral may be right up your alley. Filmmaker Jeff Orlowski taps doctors, scientists, photographers and divers from around the world to draw on their expertise and discuss the world’s biggest environmental crisis — the world’s coral reefs are disappearing at an alarmingly quick rate. The documentary, beautiful and gripping at the same time, will certainly make you think.

Watch it here.

Shirkers

If you haven’t seen the documentary Shirkers, you’re in for a crime-mystery treat, and it’s close to home. In 1992, wrote, starred in and shot Singapore’s first indie film, Shirkers, along with some friends. In the director’s was a certain George Cardona, who mysteriously vanished one day, taking all the film materials with him. This sent Tan on a passionate mission to uncover the truth about Cardona’s odd disappearance.

Watch it here.

Surviving Death

One of the more “unsettling” docuseries out there, thanks to its subject matter, is Netflix’s Surviving Death. Every human on this earth has thought about death at least once in their lives. We’ve all asked the questions and thought the thoughts — What comes after this life? Is there a heaven or hell? Is reincarnation real? Surviving Death dives into research, explores personal accounts of near-death experiences, and even considers the paranormal.

Watch it here.

Life in Colour with David Attenborough

Most documentaries focus on gripping, controversial and often thought-provoking (read: sad) issues. If you need some happiness in your life amidst the doom and gloom of the or other pressing global concerns, give Life in Colour with David Attenborough a look-see. It’s a feast for the eyes (it’s all about colour in , after all!), it’s fascinating and Attenborough’s famous, mellifluous tones are soothing enough to lull you into a lovely daydream.

Watch it here.

/TISG

