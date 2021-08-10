Man claims foreigners partying on roof deck have been reported to police over 20 times, but they’ve not stopped

- Advertisement -

Singapore — According to a man working at a nearby Food and Beverage establishment, a group of foreigners allegedly regularly come together at the roof deck of a Jiak Chuan Road building in Chinatown from late at night till early in the morning.

And although they have been reported to the police over 20 times in the past two years, they resume their activities afterwards, the man claimed.

Last month, when one foreigner lowered a garbage bag over the side of the building with a rope, the F&B worker took a photo of the incident and submitted it to the Chinese language Shin Min Daily News.

The F&B worker claimed that the group’s nighttime activities, including loud music and dancing, bother other residents in the neighbourhood.

He also told the Chinese daily, “My manager and colleagues and I went upstairs to ask them to lower their voices. They said that this is their place, and they have the right to do what they want.”

The F&B worker also said that even though police have come to issue warnings to the group of foreigners repeatedly, these warnings are ignored after some time and the group goes back to their loud activities, which at times begin after 10 pm and last until the early hours of the morning.

Furthermore, he told Shin Min Daily News that he heard a loud noise coming from the block on Jul 18, and when he glanced at the top of the building, he saw that a man had thrown a garbage bag down the side of the building, and using a rope, was lowering it to the ground.

“I immediately took a photo with my mobile phone,” he said.

However, the 30-year-old Caucasian man who lowered the bag had a different explanation.

When spoken to by Shin Min Daily News, the foreigner, who did not give his name, said that there was no garbage chute in the block, which is why he decided to lower the bag down the side of the building.

He also clarified that everyone who had come together at the roof deck lived in that building. Moreover, he denied that large gatherings had taken place, although he admitted being aware that a police report had been filed against them in the past for the loud noises they had made.

However, the person who was responsible for the loud noises had left the building four months before the rubbish-lowering incident.

He also asked concerning the legality of hanging a garbage bag in this manner and added that nearby restaurant workers also get together for drinks, saying that this was also “a problem.” /TISG

