Netizens ask, “Why you no fun S’pore? Such a thing also cannot” after ‘S’pore passport cake’ bakery told to stop selling it & remove all images from its promotional materials

“Why you no fun Singapore? Such a thing also cannot. Everything must be by their book. This place is a cage. Emotionless state.” — Netizens

By Hana O
Members from the online community expressed criticisms and workarounds following a local bakery being told to remove its cake with the Singapore passport design.

“For those yearning to travel, don’t be demoralized. You still can get your ‘Passport’ in a few days’ time,” wrote Ang Mo Kio bakery Pine Garden last month as it promoted its Singapore passport cakes for those waiting for the real thing.

Chinese-language newspaper Lianhe Zaobao reported that Pine Garden first received an order for the cake design from a customer who showed them a photo of the Singapore passport.

The design soon caught on, and netizens commented it was a “great topic to talk about on a birthday.”

However, under the Singapore Arms and Flag and National Anthem Rules, “no person shall, without the prior written permission of the Minister or any authorized officer, print, publish, manufacture, sell, offer for sale or exhibit for sale, any writing, material or object in or on which appears the Arms or any token, insignia, emblem or other things that so nearly resembles the Arms as to be capable of being mistaken for the Arms.”

According to Lianhe Zaobao, the National Heritage Board (NHB) noted that “receiving commercial profits by selling items related to the National Coat of Arms is not allowed.”

NHB has informed the Ministry of Culture, Community & Youth (MCCY) about Pine Garden’s passport cake and the restrictions on using the National Coat of Arms.

Pine Garden has been advised to remove all images of the National Coat of Arms from its promotional materials.

“Killer of joys. Such a thing also cannot. Everything must be by their book. Emotionless state,” said Facebook user Zig Steenine, responding to the news. His comment received over 180 likes.

“This place is a cage,” said a netizen, while another asked, “Why you no fun Singapore?”

Many others provided suggestions for the bakery so that it could continue with the idea.

“If they had switched the animals or spelt something different or had different number of stars, it would all be ok. I am sure Pine Garden has ways to get around this,” said Facebook user Jason Fan.

“Just don’t do so realistic, la,” added netizen Melvin Ch. /TISG

