Home News "Due to overwhelming response, passport renewal can take up to three months"...

“Due to overwhelming response, passport renewal can take up to three months” but there’s a way ‘you can still get your “Passport” in a few days time’

Photo: FB screengrab/The Pine Garden and unsplash.com/Keith Yap

“For those yearning to travel, don't be demoralized. You still can get your 'Passport' in a few days' time.” — The Pine Garden

By Hana O
- Advertisement -

According to the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority, as reported by The Straits Times earlier this month, the minimum wait is a month or more.

“Due to overwhelming response, passport renewal can take up to three months,” wrote The Pine Garden in a clever Facebook post highlighting their marketing stunt.

The ICA had said earlier on that an unprecedented number of applications had been received in March, with about a million passports having expired or about to expire. At that time, some 6,000 applications were flooding in every day, at triple the rate before the Circuit Breaker shut down travel in 2020.

“For those yearning to travel, don’t be demoralized. You still can get your ‘Passport’ in a few days’ time,” the bakery in Ang Mo Kio said, showcasing its version of the Singapore passport in the form of a birthday cake, while reassuring customers of the quick cake delivery time.

Photo: FB screengrab/The Pine Garden

Although the cake passport is more of a one-time use that comes with startlingly thick “pages”, netizens savoured the humour.

“Good job! Great idea! A great topic to talk about on your birthday,” wrote Facebook user Victor JL Wong.

“Use it for travelling, and it will get eaten by the customs officers,” said another netizen jokingly.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) announced on March 29 that passport applications would take more time to process due to high demand as border restrictions are lifted.

ICA also shared a post by Sembawang GRC MP Amrin Amin, who got his new passport.

“Surge in passport applications this month with easing border restrictions. About 6,000 daily passport applications, triple pre-Covid-19 daily average two years ago,” wrote Mr Amin, thanking ICA officers for their hard work.

Ongoing passport-related scams

In other news, wannabe’ travellers waiting for new passports are advised to be cautious against ongoing passport-related scams.

“ICA has recently received feedback from members of the public that they have received calls from numbers starting with “+65″ relating to passport issues,” said ICA on Wednesday.

Some calls included an automated voice message informing the recipients that their passport applications had been rejected, or their passports had been cancelled.

Other calls involved the would-be scammers asking for the recipients’ personal details, such as their NRIC numbers, said ICA.

“ICA would like to clarify that these calls were not made by our officers. If there is a need to clarify passport matters with applicants, our officers will use landlines (without +65 prefix) to contact them.” /TISG

S’pore to move away from fingerprint scanning at ICA and eventually do away with passports when travelling

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

- Advertisement -

Read More

Home News

“Due to overwhelming response, passport renewal can take up to three months” but there’s a way ‘you can still get your “Passport” in a...

According to the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority, as reported by The Straits Times earlier this month, the minimum wait is a month or more. "Due to overwhelming response, passport renewal can take up to three months," wrote The Pine Garden...
Read more
Featured News

K Shanmugam says he may step down as Singapore’s Minister of Law and Home Affairs

K Shanmugam, Singapore’s Minister of Law and Home Affairs, said he may step down as a minister, but gave no specific time as to...
Read more
Featured News

SafeEntry makcik on her feet all day at Pasir Ris hawker centre after ‘management removed seat’, Netizen say, “What the hell is this unfairness?...

A photo of a SafeEntry employee on her feet at her station in Pasir Ris Central Hawker Centre after the management reportedly took away...
Read more
Home News

Boy wearing only diapers spotted alone at Woodlands Mart, netizens wondered where the parents were

People walking by Woodlands Mart on Tuesday night (April 19) were concerned to find a young boy only in diapers wandering by himself. He...
Read more
Home News

Shanmugam on 4 violent incidents with dangerous weapons: One man even claimed to hear voices telling him to attack people

Law and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam posted an update on Facebook on Wednesday night (April 20) regarding four separate incidents involving people wielding...
Read more
Home News

“Due to overwhelming response, passport renewal can take up to three months” but there’s a way ‘you can still get your “Passport” in a...

According to the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority, as reported by The Straits Times earlier this month, the minimum wait...
Read more
Featured News

K Shanmugam says he may step down as Singapore’s Minister of Law and Home Affairs

K Shanmugam, Singapore’s Minister of Law and Home Affairs, said he may step down as a minister, but gave...
Read more
Featured News

SafeEntry makcik on her feet all day at Pasir Ris hawker centre after ‘management removed seat’, Netizen say, “What the hell is this unfairness?...

A photo of a SafeEntry employee on her feet at her station in Pasir Ris Central Hawker Centre after...
Read more
Home News

Boy wearing only diapers spotted alone at Woodlands Mart, netizens wondered where the parents were

People walking by Woodlands Mart on Tuesday night (April 19) were concerned to find a young boy only in...
Read more
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore