Netizen says there is no real talent left in Singapore

'Foreign talent should come as guest workers, not to displace us local people'

A disgruntled netizen took to social media to explain “The reason why there is no real talent left in Singapore”.

In a social media post on Wednesday (Feb 10) on popular Facebook group ‘United Singaporean’, one Ai Bee Gan wrote that it is time again to remind Singaporeans of the lack of talent here.

“We all know that Singaporeans are taught from young that our expensive education demands a fast and quick return, (that) mass labour work and even blue collars are not good enough,” Ai wrote, explaining that locals shun menial work to recoup the money they paid for their education.

“So the employers are forced to take in foreigners, the cheaper the better. As for engineers, the cheaper foreign graduates are preferred. Do you see now?” the netizen added.

“Both the Govt and our local businessmen sacrificed our local people’s talent development by opting for their own profits. As such Singaporeans no longer are capable of working as carpenters, technicians, even IT practitioners,” Ai wrote.

Because of this, the netizen opined, many have opted to work as food delivery drivers, security guards, social distancing ambassadors, or choose to perform menial jobs.

Ai added that foreign talent should only come “as guest workers, not to displace us local people”.

“Little wonder Singaporeans are no longer competitive, and we no longer can claim to be competitive, or can we say this is a Singaporean Singapore”, wrote Ai.

“The real tripartite relationship is PAP Govt, Employers, and Foreigners. There is simply no place for us local Singaporeans,” the netizen opined. /TISG

